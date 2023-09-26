CORSAIR Launches Flagship Platform:6 Modular Computer Desk

CORSAIR today released the Platform:6 Modular Computer Desk starting at $949.98/£949.98. Building upon decades of experience delivering industry-leading gear, CORSAIR is once again setting a new benchmark with the Platform:6. In collaboration with the experts at Elgato, one of the most trusted names in streaming and content creation, CORSAIR has created a desk that meets the wide-ranging and ever-changing needs of gamers, creators, and professionals everywhere.
The Platform:6 is a testament to CORSAIR's commitment to excellence, delivering a combination of premium materials, exceptional craftsmanship, a wide range of customization, and quality-of-life features. More than just a workspace, the CORSAIR Platform:6 is a canvas for expressing your individuality.
Three pre-configured models of the CORSAIR Platform:6 are available direct from the CORSAIR webstore and worldwide network of retailers, but CORSAIR has also created an online configurator with a bevy of options so that anyone can create the perfect setup for their needs. The Platform:6 can come in either fixed or adjustable height, with the latter powered by dual electric motors using an LED controller with two memory presets. The surface is available in your choice of sturdy black laminate or the elegant look of dark walnut-stained rubberwood. Optional desk extensions can increase the CORSAIR Platform:6s already impressive surface area by 33%, and come with side pegboards for even more organization.
Keeping an organized, aesthetically pleasing desktop can be a challenging task for anyone these days, and the CORSAIR Platform:6 was crafted to meet that challenge head-on. A six-foot wide surface offers the space to comfortably fit a PC and peripherals, while a built-in CORSAIR RapidRoute wire management tray, cable routing accessories, and in-desk storage cubby keep everything else out of sight for an easy camera-ready setup. Included movable power strips with USB Type-A and Type-C charging come ready for all your devices both big and small.
The modular rail system at the back of the desk is ideal for mounting meeting or streaming gear such as cameras, lights, and microphones, and utilizes a universal standard aluminium T-Channel crossbar for compatibility with hundreds of aftermarket attachments and accessories. Because multi-monitor setups are so commonplace nowadays, every Platform:6 features dual monitor arms as a standard inclusion, attaching to the rail for mounting up to two 32 monitors (or a single ultrawide 34).
The optional Elgato Multi Frame is a streamers dream, attaching to the base rail system to more than double your rail space and provide even more mounting options. Integrated adapters for Elgato Master Mount and Flex Arm (sold separately) make it fast and easy to position streaming gear just about anywhere on or above the Platform:6, while pegboards and side shelves offer plenty of space to hang and display accessories or swag. Elgato Multi Frame is included in the pre-configured Platform:6 Creator Edition or can be selected as an add-on through the configurator.
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
The CORSAIR Platform:6 is backed with a 5-year warranty. The standard configuration starts at $949.98 / £949.98. Use the CORSAIR Platform:6 Desk Configurator for your own custom setup.