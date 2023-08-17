CORSAIR Launches iCUE LINK LCD Series Coolers and Standalone LCD Upgrade Kit

CORSAIR today launched its new flagship premium all-in-one coolers, part of the fast-growing iCUE LINK single-cable ecosystem: the iCUE LINK LCD Series. Featuring a crisp 2.1 IPS LCD screen with a fully customizable display, brilliant CORSAIR QX RGB fans, and cleverly hidden wiring, the iCUE LINK LCD Series delivers unmatched aesthetics. Of course, those aesthetics must be matched by powerful cooling, and the split-flow copper cold plate at the heart of iCUE LINK LCD coolers ensures that even the most thermally demanding CPUs live up to their full potential.
CORSAIR iCUE LINK LCD Series
The iCUE LINK H100i, H150i, and H170i LCD all-in-one coolers come in radiator sizes of 240mm, 360mm, and 420mm respectively, for compatibility in a wide range of systems. With pre-applied CORSAIR XTM70, CORSAIRs highest-performing premium thermal paste, and tool-free mounting brackets, the iCUE LINK LCD Series installs in just minutes to the most popular motherboard sockets including Intel® LGA 1700, 1200, 115X, and AMD® Socket AM5 and AM4.
The CORSAIR iCUE LINK ecosystems patent-pending single-cable technology demonstrates that building a PC can be unbelievably fast and simple. Builders can connect QX RGB fans either those included with the cooler or additional fans for system cooling in a direct sequence using the universal iCUE LINK connector, all plugged into a single port on the iCUE LINK System Hub. The result is a cleaner system with fewer cables (and cable management) than ever before possible.
The ultra-bright 480x480 LCD screen on the pump cap defines every CORSAIR iCUE LINK LCD Series cooler, just as it empowers its user to express their personality in a multitude of ways, from esports team logos to animated GIFs of their favourite memes in 24-bit true colour depth. And with the unique design of all iCUE LINK coolers, the cables are hidden from view for the best-looking build.
CORSAIR iCUE LINK H100i LCD
CORSAIR iCUE LINK H100i LCD White
CORSAIR iCUE LINK H150i LCD
CORSAIR iCUE LINK H150i LCD White
CORSAIR iCUE LINK H170i LCD
CORSAIR iCUE LINK AIO LCD Screen Module
The much-awaited standalone iCUE LINK AIO LCD Screen Module also launches today, enabling early adopters of iCUE LINK to easily upgrade any existing CORSAIR iCUE LINK CPU cooler with a vibrant LCD display. All iCUE LINK coolers launched in 2023 are compatible, including the iCUE LINK H170i RGB, iCUE LINK H150i RGB, iCUE LINK H115i RGB and iCUE LINK H100i RGB. The screen installs in seconds directly onto the pump cap with no tools necessary just snap and latch and youre ready to customize your screen in iCUE software. Previous CORSAIR coolers, including PRO, ELITE and ELITE CAPELLIX models are not compatible with the iCUE LINK AIO LCD Screen Module.
Merging two of CORSAIRs most popular AIO features a brilliant LCD display and the revolutionary power and ease of iCUE LINK these coolers represent brilliance and simplicity at their best.
Check out the CORSAIR iCUE LINK AIO LCD Screen Modules at the CORSAIR website.
Pricing and Availability
The CORSAIR iCUE LINK H100i LCD, H150i LCD, H170i LCD, and iCUE LINK AIO LCD Screen Module are available for pre-order now from the CORSAIR webstore, with full availability from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors soon.