CORSAIR Launches iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO Cooler Lineup

CORSAIR today launched its highly anticipated family of next-generation all-in-one (AIO) CPU coolers, the iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB. Delivering unparalleled performance, striking aesthetics, and unique iCUE LINK connectivity, the TITAN RX RGB takes its lofty place as the best-performing cooler that CORSAIR has ever created. Thousands of hours of in-house engineering and years of experience bringing award-winning CPU coolers to market have culminated in the TITAN RX RGB, a generational breakthrough in cooling that sets a new standard in the industry.
Driving the TITAN RX RGBs phenomenal performance is the new FlowDrive cooling engine, powered by a three-phase motor that offers improved power efficiency, quieter operation, and a higher flow rate than its predecessors. This, combined with a precision-engineered cold plate surface profile that ensures optimal contact with your CPUs integrated heat spreader, results in consistently lower temperatures under all conditions. With the inclusion of CORSAIRs top-performing RX RGB fans, specifically engineered for the high airflow and static pressure needed for radiator cooling, the TITAN RX RGB provides exceptional cooling performance with impressively low acoustics.
Accompanying the vibrant lighting of the RX RGB fans, a new pump cap featuring a captivating design showcases 20 individually addressable RGB LEDs. The TITAN RX RGB also offers additional ways to personalize your cooler using unique CapSwap modules (sold separately). These modules let you change the look or functionality of the cooler in seconds, completely tool-free. Add depth to your lighting with the three-dimensional Groove module, reduce motherboard VRM, M.2, and DRAM temperatures by as much as 25°C with the VRM Fan module, or display anything from system temps to animated GIFs on the popular LCD Screen module.
The TITAN RX RGB leverages CORSAIR iCUE LINK technology, enabling effortless, simplified connections that make cable management a breeze. Coupled with more intelligent, bi-directional communication between each component and iCUE software, its easy to see why iCUE LINK is the future of DIY PC building.
The iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB supports a wide range of Intel and AMD socket types, including Intel LGA 1851/1700 and AMD AM5/AM4. Available in radiator sizes up to 360mm, the TITAN RX RGB is capable of handling even the latest powerhouse CPUs.
The iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO cooler is available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm radiator size variants, all variants available in black and white colours.
Availability, Warranty and Pricing
The CORSAIR iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO coolers are now available from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The CORSAIR iCUE LINK TITAN RX RGB AIO Series are backed by a six-year warranty.