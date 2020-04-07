CORSAIR Launches iCUE NEXUS Companion Touch Screen

CORSAIR today announced the launch of the versatile CORSAIR iCUE NEXUS Companion Touch Screen, a new accessory that puts the power of CORSAIR iCUE software within your reach. It attaches to compatible CORSAIR keyboards such as the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 and the CORSAIR K95 RGB PLATINUM XT gaming keyboards. It can also be connected directly to your PC via a USB connection.
Aside from controls, the CORSAIR iCUE NEXUS Companion Touch Screen offers convenient access to the CORSAIR iCUE softwares powerful features such as real-time system monitoring and programmable macros. It has the ability to program more than 200 screens, each displaying up to six virtual buttons using custom drag-and-drop graphics, the iCUE NEXUS also adds an extra layer of personalization to any PC enthusiasts setup.
Video Tutorials
How-To Import and Export Screens for the iCUE NEXUS Companion Touchscreen
How-To Set Up Custom Screens and Add Elements to the iCUE NEXUS Companion Touchscreen
How-To Set Up and Install the iCUE NEXUS Companion Touchscreen
Pricing and Availability
The CORSAIR iCUE NEXUS Companion Touch Screen is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.
Now listed at Amazon (US) for $99.99 and Scan Computers (UK) for £89.99. Learn more about the CORSAIR iCUE NEXUS Companion Touchscreen at CORSAIR.com