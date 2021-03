CORSAIR Launches K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT Gaming Keyboards

Check out our CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO XT Gaming Keyboard review





Vibrant RGB Lighting Powered by CORSAIR iCUE

Easy Control and Integration

Built For Intense Gaming

The new CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO keyboards brilliantly illuminate your battlestation. The K55 RGB PRO features five zones of RGB lighting with six preset onboard lighting effects, while the K55 RGB PRO XT kicks things up a notch with per-key RGB backlighting, offering ten onboard lighting effects and near-limitless customization through CORSAIR iCUE software . With a recently redesigned user interface for even more intuitive control, iCUE unlocks dynamic RGB lighting customization, key remaps, and powerful in-game macros. iCUE also coordinates system-wide synchronization of your RGB lighting, along with exclusive iCUE game integrations when playing select games for the most immersive experience possible.The CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO keyboards are equipped with six dedicated macro keys, enabling you to easily activate customized functions, shortcuts, or actions at the press of a key. Macro keys can also be integrated with Elgato Stream Deck software to activate streaming commands and elevate your content to new heights. Seven dedicated media and volume keys provide quick and convenient media playback and volume control, so you can stay fully focused on the action.The CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO keyboards are IP42-rated to protect against dust and spills. Both keyboards come with a soft textured detachable palm rest so your comfort lasts as long as your keyboard. Quiet, responsive keys deliver a comfortable and discreet typing experience, with a tactile bump for confidence in your keystrokes when they matter most. Both also comes with Anti-ghosting and a Windows Lock key – essential functions for uninterrupted gaming.The CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT are now available at partner resellers worldwide. Now available at Amazon in the US, at Scan Computers in the UK. See links and pricing below. CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO : £55.49 CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO XT : £74.99