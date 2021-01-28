CORSAIR Launches K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT Gaming Keyboards

CORSAIR today announced a new pair of RGB gaming keyboards for PC gamers to get started on the path to victory: the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT. These latest entries in the K55 family light up your desktop thanks to dynamic RGB backlighting, and include six dedicated macro keys with Elgato Stream Deck software integration for one-button actions and shortcuts. Whether youre getting started in gaming or looking to upgrade your setup, the K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT offer the essential features and head-turning style that gamers demand.
Vibrant RGB Lighting Powered by CORSAIR iCUEThe new CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO keyboards brilliantly illuminate your battlestation. The K55 RGB PRO features five zones of RGB lighting with six preset onboard lighting effects, while the K55 RGB PRO XT kicks things up a notch with per-key RGB backlighting, offering ten onboard lighting effects and near-limitless customization through CORSAIR iCUE software. With a recently redesigned user interface for even more intuitive control, iCUE unlocks dynamic RGB lighting customization, key remaps, and powerful in-game macros. iCUE also coordinates system-wide synchronization of your RGB lighting, along with exclusive iCUE game integrations when playing select games for the most immersive experience possible.
Easy Control and IntegrationThe CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO keyboards are equipped with six dedicated macro keys, enabling you to easily activate customized functions, shortcuts, or actions at the press of a key. Macro keys can also be integrated with Elgato Stream Deck software to activate streaming commands and elevate your content to new heights. Seven dedicated media and volume keys provide quick and convenient media playback and volume control, so you can stay fully focused on the action.
Built For Intense GamingThe CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO keyboards are IP42-rated to protect against dust and spills. Both keyboards come with a soft textured detachable palm rest so your comfort lasts as long as your keyboard. Quiet, responsive keys deliver a comfortable and discreet typing experience, with a tactile bump for confidence in your keystrokes when they matter most. Both also comes with Anti-ghosting and a Windows Lock key essential functions for uninterrupted gaming.
Pricing and Availability
The CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT are now available at partner resellers worldwide. Now available at Amazon in the US, at Scan Computers in the UK. See links and pricing below.
CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO: £55.49
CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO XT: £74.99