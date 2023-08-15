CORSAIR Launches K70 CORE Keyboard Available in Black and Steel Grey Colours

CORSAIR today announced the launch of a new keyboard that delivers premium play for every gamer: the CORSAIR K70 CORE. Debuting with CORSAIR MLX Red linear mechanical switches, the K70 CORE offers a refined playing and typing experience in a full-size profile. Whether youre a casual player or an aspiring esports pro, your ambition starts with the CORSAIR K70 CORE.
The CORSAIR K70 CORE introduces CORSAIR MLX Red linear switches, an ultra-responsive mechanical switch that offers smooth, satisfying keypresses ideally suited for keyboard enthusiasts and gamers. Factory pre-lubrication ensures that each keystroke exhibits silky-smooth travel, and switches are tightly constructed to reduce stem wobble. Along with CORSAIR OPX optical and MGX magnetic switches, CORSAIR Reds round out the lineup of original CORSAIR mechanical switches that give discerning players a trio of fantastic options.
Surrounding the switches are two layers of premium sound-dampening foam, eliminating annoying pings and clacks that take you out of the game. Instead, youll enjoy softened acoustics that make gaming sound as good as it feels.
The CORSAIR K70 CORE makes it easy to personalize your play. More than just a volume knob, the keyboards multi-function rotary dial can adjust RGB brightness, scroll through webpages, and zoom. Next to the dial is a programmable button for controlling media with ease. CORSAIR iCUE software unlocks the keyboards full power, granting you the ability to customize per-key RGB backlighting, program macros, remap keys, and more.
Beyond superior sound and feel, the CORSAIR K70 CORE delivers on high-calibre durability and design. CORSAIR Red switches reside in a robust aluminium top plate and are topped by resilient double-shot keycaps. This bolstered construction provides you peace of mind to play freely, knowing your keyboard wont quit. With such tremendous performance at a tidy price, the CORSAIR K70 CORE line empowers gamers to ambitiously play, win, and have fun.
Pricing and Availability
The CORSAIR K70 CORE is available in black and steel grey colours, with and without palm rest for $109.99/£109.99 and $99.99/£99.99, respectively. Now available on Amazon US CORSAIR Store and Amazon UK CORSAIR Store. The CORSAIR K70 CORE is available in NA, ND, SP, TH, TW, UK, ES, FR, IT, JP, KR, BE, BR, CH, CN, and DE language layouts at the CORSAIR store.