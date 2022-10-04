CORSAIR Launches MP600 GS and MP600 PRO NH NVMe SSDs

CORSAIR today announced two new additions to its lineup of M.2 Solid State Drives, MP600 GS and MP600 PRO NH. The CORSAIR MP600 GS brings a competitive new level of performance to the CORSAIR PCIe 4.0 M.2 lineup at a great price, delivering a capable read speed of up to 4,800MB/sec.
The CORSAIR MP600 PRO NH offers a new variant of the celebrated MP600 PRO, now with near-universal compatibility thanks to the low-profile form factor, at blistering speeds of up to 7,000MB/sec. Whether its the great value performance of MP600 GS, or the wide compatibility and high speeds of MP600 PRO NH, CORSAIR SSDs give PC enthusiasts more choice and performance whether building a new PC or planning their next upgrade.
CORSAIR MP600 GS
The CORSAIR MP600 GS strikes a new compelling balance between performance and endurance for users looking to upgrade an existing PC or laptop, or for new builds. Using high-density 3D TLC NAND, MP600 GS offers 1200TB write endurance and data speeds that far surpass those of traditional SATA SSDs all in an industry-standard M.2 2280 form factor. With a slim form factor, MP600 GS has wide compatibility across motherboards and laptops and is able to give even an older system an immediate M.2 SSD upgrade.
Available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, MP600 GS is the ideal entry point to Gen4 M.2 SSD performance. The CORSAIR MP600 GS is backed by a five-year warranty.
CORSAIR MP600 PRO NH
The CORSAIR MP600 PRO NH combines the multi-award winning performance of the CORSAIR MP600 PRO with a new, low-profile package, allowing easy installation in motherboards, laptops, or game consoles. Extreme performance high-density 3D TLC NAND enables 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,500MB/sec sequential write speeds, boosting the speed of everything you do with your PC, whether its initial system boot, game loads, or accessing large files such as 4K video or uncompressed images.
Available in a wide range of capacities from 500GB to 8TB and able to be mounted almost anywhere an M.2 2280 SSD can fit, MP600 PRO NH brings blazing fast PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD speeds to wherever enthusiasts need. The MP600 PRO NH is also backed by a five-year warranty.
Pricing and Availability
The CORSAIR MP600 GS and CORSAIR MP600 PRO NH are now available at the CORSAIR webstore and partner resellers worldwide including Amazon and Amazon UK.
CORSAIR MP600 GS: 500GB ($62.99/£58.49), 1TB ($102.99/£92.61), 2TB ($187.99/£182.81), available on Amazon and Amazon UK.
CORSAIR MP600 PRO NH: 500GB ($77.99/£72.22), 1TB ($119.99 /£111.59), 2TB ($214.99/ TBA), 8TB ($1,079.99/£1,094.14), available on Amazon and Amazon UK.