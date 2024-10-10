CORSAIR Launches NAUTILUS RS and NAUTILUS RS ARGB Series of Liquid CPU Coolers

CORSAIR has launched the NAUTILUS RS and NAUTILUS RS ARGB liquid CPU coolers, designed for high-performance cooling with easy installation and excellent compatibility with modern CPU sockets. The NAUTILUS RS is available in black in 240mm and 360mm sizes, while the NAUTILUS RS ARGB offers both black and white options in the same sizes, featuring added ARGB lighting to enhance any build.
Get Cooler With a New Cold Plate
The CORSAIR NAUTILUS RS series features an efficient, low-noise pump and a slightly convex cold plate pre-applied with thermal paste in an optimized pattern, improving contact with the processor's integrated heat spreader for superior thermal transfer. Available in 240mm or 360mm radiator sizes and equipped with CORSAIR RS120 fans, CORSAIR NAUTILUS RS coolers effectively maintain optimal temperatures for high-end CPUs.
RS Fans With or Without the Lights
The CORSAIR NAUTILUS RS coolers are equipped with black CORSAIR RS120 fans that provide strong airflow with PWM-controlled speeds up to 2,100 RPM. The NAUTILUS RS ARGB versions feature ARGB connections, with eight RGB LEDs per fan. To make installation easier, these fans can be daisy-chained together to simplify wiring. Effortlessly connect each fan to the next, then use a single 4-pin PWM header on your motherboard for speed control and a single 4-pin ARGB header to control the lighting.
The CORSAIR RS120 fans are optimized for radiator use and are enhanced by CORSAIR AirGuide technology and magnetic dome bearings for directed airflow cooling performance and remarkably low noise levels.
Dark Mode Enabled
RGB lighting isnt everyones vibe. Sometimes you just want something thats the strong, silent type, which is why the NAUTILUS RSs black-on-black aesthetic may be the right match for a stealth build. Even the mounting hardware eschews bright chrome or nickel-plated metal for a dark and stealthy finish. Not into lights? No problem.
ARGB Lighting Enabled
The NAUTILUS RS ARGB models feature eight RGB LEDs on the pump and on each fan, so you can create a captivating light show, easily controlled via motherboard ARGB software. Just plug in and start customizing with your motherboards ARGB software suite.
Compatibility and Models
The NAUTILUS RS series of coolers includes mounting hardware for both Intel® socket LGA 1700 and LGA 1851, as well as AMD® AM4 and AM5-based systems, and comes with all the mounting hardware you need to attach the radiators to any case that supports a 240mm or 360mm radiator.
Thermal Interface Mastery
For optimal cooling performance, each NAUTILUS RS cooler also features pre-applied CORSAIR XTM60 thermal interface material (TIM). The CORSAIR XTM60 ensures efficient thermal transfer between your CPU and the copper cold plate.
Availability, Warranty and Pricing
The CORSAIR NAUTILUS RS and CORSAIR NAUTILUS RS ARGB are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The NAUTILUS RS Series of coolers is backed by a six-year warranty and the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.