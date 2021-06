CORSAIR Launches New 7000D AIRFLOW and iCUE 7000X RGB Full-Tower Cases

ORIGIN PC GENESIS Custom PCs

The cavernous interior of 7000 Series cases offers a multitude of cooling configurations to handle almost any PC cooling setup, with room for up to 12x 120mm or 7x 140mm cooling fans, or multiple radiators including up to 3x 360mm or 2x 420mm simultaneously. A specialized motherboard tray with customizable fan mounts enables you to install up to four 120mm fans or up to a 480mm radiator into the side of the case.The 7000D AIRFLOW includes three 140mm fans with CORSAIR AirGuide technology, for concentrated airflow directed toward your PC’s hottest components. The 7000X RGB goes a step further and adds radiant RGB lighting with four included SP140 RGB ELITE AirGuide fans, each equipped with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs. An included iCUE COMMANDER CORE XT controller, CORSAIR iCUE software, and a PWM fan repeater provide comprehensive control of not only lighting but fan speed and performance too. Both the 7000D AIRFLOW and 7000X RGB offer an abundance of storage space including 6x combo 2.5in / 3.5in drive trays and 3x 2.5in SSD mounts. A full array of front panel I/O connections including a USB 3.1 Type-C port and 4x USB 3.0 ports ensure the 7000 Series meets the needs of nearly any system.The 7000 Series’ tempered glass window showcases your premium components, while the case cleverly conceals your cables. The CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system routes major cables through a single hidden channel, with a spacious 30mm of routing depth behind the motherboard and two tool-free hinged side panels for easy access. A three-slot vertical GPU mount on the PSU shroud puts any size graphics card center stage.The CORSAIR 7000D AIRFLOW is available in black and white colours, now available at CORSAIR for $259.99 USD MSRP.The CORSAIR iCUE 7000X RGB is available in black and white colours, now available at CORSAIR for $329.99 USD MSRP.With the launch of the 7000 Series, ORIGIN PC is adding the 7000D AIRFLOW and 7000X RGB cases to its award-winning line of GENESIS custom PCs. Boasting the highest-end hardware, from Intel Core™ i9 and AMD Ryzen™ CPUs to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30-Series graphics, ORIGIN PC’s GENESIS line of desktops combines superpowered specs with maximum customization, letting you configure your dream PC just the way you want. Learn more about the ORIGIN PC GENESIS here