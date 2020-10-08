CORSAIR Launches New AMD-Powered VENGEANCE a7200 Series Gaming PC

CORSAIR today announced a new AMD-powered gaming PC to its system line-up: the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series. The VENGEANCE a7200 Series is the first machine from CORSAIR to offer a blisteringly fast new AMD Ryzen 5000-Series CPU, up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-thread processor, coupled with the immense power and speed of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU, supported by a range of award-winning CORSAIR components.
The fourth generation of AMDs Ryzen processors with Zen 3 architecture is here, taking both single-threaded and multi-threaded performance to new heights. Available in configurations with up to a 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series is able to power through complex tasks, intense gaming, and demanding applications with ease. Amazing 3D gaming and content creation performance is driven by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics up to a GeForce RTX 3080, delivering amazingly realistic graphics and silky-smooth frame rates even when playing at maximum detail at 4K.
The CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series is ready to game and stream with custom-tuned, low-noise cooling and brilliant RGB lighting, built into a versatile CORSAIR 4000D AIRFLOW mid-tower case. Featuring outstanding cooling with a CORSAIR H100i RGB PRO XT cooler to keep its Ryzen 5000-Series CPU in check and six CORSAIR SP RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology for directed airflow, the VENGEANCE a7200 Series is completed with 32GB of VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4 memory, a CORSAIR RM750 80 PLUS Gold power supply, a 1TB MP600 M.2 NVMe SSD, and a 2TB HDD.
With updated configurations featuring the latest bleeding-edge offerings from AMD and NVIDIA, the new CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series raises the bar once again for gaming and streaming-ready CORSAIR PCs.
CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Specifications
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
Memory: 32GB or 16GB VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4-3200MHz
Motherboard: MSI B550-A PRO
Cooling: CORSAIR H100i RGB PRO XT
Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 3080 / GeForce RTX 3070
Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD + 2TB HDD / 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
Power Supply: CORSAIR RM750
Availability, Warranty and Pricing
The CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series is backed with a two-year warranty, now available at the CORSAIR webstore and distributors in the United States. For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.