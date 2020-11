CORSAIR Launches New AMD-Powered VENGEANCE a7200 Series Gaming PC

CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Memory: 32GB or 16GB VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4-3200MHz

Motherboard: MSI B550-A PRO

Cooling: CORSAIR H100i RGB PRO XT

Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 3080 / GeForce RTX 3070

Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD + 2TB HDD / 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Power Supply: CORSAIR RM750

The fourth generation of AMD’s Ryzen processors with Zen 3 architecture is here, taking both single-threaded and multi-threaded performance to new heights. Available in configurations with up to a 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series is able to power through complex tasks, intense gaming, and demanding applications with ease. Amazing 3D gaming and content creation performance is driven by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics up to a GeForce RTX 3080, delivering amazingly realistic graphics and silky-smooth frame rates even when playing at maximum detail at 4K.The CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series is ready to game and stream with custom-tuned, low-noise cooling and brilliant RGB lighting, built into a versatile CORSAIR 4000D AIRFLOW mid-tower case. Featuring outstanding cooling with a CORSAIR H100i RGB PRO XT cooler to keep its Ryzen 5000-Series CPU in check and six CORSAIR SP RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology for directed airflow, the VENGEANCE a7200 Series is completed with 32GB of VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4 memory, a CORSAIR RM750 80 PLUS Gold power supply, a 1TB MP600 M.2 NVMe SSD, and a 2TB HDD.With updated configurations featuring the latest bleeding-edge offerings from AMD and NVIDIA, the new CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series raises the bar once again for gaming and streaming-ready CORSAIR PCs.The CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series is backed with a two-year warranty, now available at the CORSAIR webstore and distributors in the United States. For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR VENGEANCE a7200 Series, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.