CORSAIR Launches New K60 PRO TKL and K70 PRO OPX Keyboards with OPX Optical Switches

CORSAIR today announced two enticing new optical-mechanical keyboards with exclusive CORSAIR OPX keyswitches to join its award-winning keyboard lineup: the K60 PRO TKL and K70 PRO OPX. These fully equipped keyboards deliver superior gaming with stylish durable aluminum frames, while amping performance with OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches. With these quick-action, precise keyboards at your disposal, you can set your sights on victory.
The CORSAIR K60 PRO TKL and CORSAIR K70 PRO OPX both showcase hyper-fast CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches, delivering 1.0mm actuation distance and incredibly smooth linear motion, ideal for competitive play and smooth typing. Each switch is guaranteed for an extraordinary 150 million keystrokes, helping raise your game to new heights for years to come.
In addition to OPX keyswitches, the CORSAIR K60 PRO TKL includes all the hallmarks of a high-performance gaming keyboard in a compact profile. With its tenkeyless form-factor, the K60 PRO TKL fits nearly any desktop space, sets up quickly with a detachable USB Type-C cable, and offers 8,000Hz hyper-polling for peak input performance. It comes outfitted with durable polycarbonate keycaps that allow stunning per-key RGB lighting to shine through, as well as convenient shortcuts to control media, volume, and onboard functions. Fully control and customize the RGB with powerful CORSAIR iCUE software, which also unlocks key remapping, macro programming, and synchronized lighting integration with select games.
For those who opt for a full-size gaming keyboard experience, the K70 PRO OPX combines OPX optical switches with the competitive-grade performance of CORSAIRs signature K70 PRO series. AXON Hyper-Processing Technology transmitting keystrokes up to 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards, a dedicated tournament switch, and a plethora of winning features equip players for the highest competition possible, with a strikingly stylish aesthetic in either black or white.
CORSAIR has also announced the availability of the white version of CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS 60% keyboard today, featuring 100% CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitches in a portable 60% form-factor. This widely customizable keyboard now comes with additional attractive color options to fit your style and your gaming setup.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR K60 PRO TKL RGB Tenkeyless Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboards, and CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - White are available immediately from the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.
CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Amazon | Amazon UK
CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Amazon | Amazon UK
CORSAIR K60 PRO TKL RGB Tenkeyless Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: To be listed