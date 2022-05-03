CORSAIR Launches New TC200 Gaming Chairs

CORSAIR today launched the new CORSAIR TC200 Fabric Gaming Chair and the CORSAIR TC200 Leatherette Gaming Chair, a pair of bold new additions to the growing CORSAIR gaming furniture lineup. Each chairs racing-inspired design features a wide seat surface and extended height range, ideal for comfortably sitting taller, wider, or more relaxed while gaming. With your choice of Black/Black or Light Grey/White colour options, a CORSAIR TC200 offers the best seat in the house.
Long-Lasting Support and ComfortThe CORSAIR TC200 Fabric and CORSAIR TC200 Leatherette deliver long-lasting support and comfort when playing, working, or relaxing. The TC200 Fabric is covered in a comfortable cloth exterior for a soft and more breathable surface, while the TC200 Leatherette boasts a luxurious all-leatherette exterior for a clean, stylish aesthetic. Both chairs sport perforated sections that ensure minimal heat retention so you can stay cool even as the competition heats up. Built-in foam lumbar support and a plush detachable memory foam neck pillow support a healthy posture, so you can enjoy hours of gameplay strain-free.
Sturdy Construction, Superb AdjustabilityBoth the CORSAIR TC200 Fabric and CORSAIR TC200 Leatherette include premium elements that make them premier seats for nearly any player. A powerful steel-construction class 4 gas lift lowers or raises the seat with an extensive 120mm range, while highly adjustable 4D armrests can move up or down, left or right, forward or backward, and angle inward and outward to help you pinpoint the perfect sitting position. When its time to relax, take advantage of a full 90-180° reclining seat back, supported by a sturdy powder-coated steel wheelbase and premium 75mm dual-wheel casters that glide easily on most surfaces.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR TC200 Fabric and CORSAIR TC200 Leatherette are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Backed by CORSAIR's comprehensive 2-year warranty for extended peace of mind.