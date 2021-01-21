CORSAIR Launches SP RGB ELITE Fan Series

CORSAIR today announced the launch of a new range of performance RGB cooling fans, the iCUE SP RGB ELITE Series. With eight vibrant individually addressable RGB LEDs per fan and CORSAIR AirGuide technology for powerful directed airflow, the SP RGB ELITE Series is now available in 120mm and 140mm sizes to cool and illuminate any system. SP120 RGB ELITE fans are available in a Triple Fan Kit with an included iCUE Lighting Node CORE Controller, or as a single fan to expand your systems cooling. SP140 RGB ELITE fans come in a Dual Fan Kit with the iCUE Lighting Node CORE, or as a single fan.
RGB Lighting Powered by CORSAIR iCUEThe CORSAIR SP RGB ELITE fans are each equipped with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs, putting on a mesmerizing lighting display as they cool your PC. To easily control RGB lighting, the SP120 RGB ELITE Triple Fan Kit and SP140 RGB ELITE Dual Fan Kit include the compact iCUE Lighting Node CORE, connecting to your PC via simple USB 2.0 and SATA connections. With the Lighting Node CORE, lighting effects are customizable through powerful CORSAIR iCUE software and can be synchronized with all CORSAIR RGB devices in your setup to create stunning light shows across the entire CORSAIR iCUE ecosystem.
CORSAIR AirGuide TechnologyThe CORSAIR SP RGB ELITE Series fans feature CORSAIR AirGuide technology, utilizing anti-vortex vanes on the frame that channel airflow into a concentrated cone directed toward your PCs components. With PWM control, youre able to set fan speeds anywhere from 550 RPM to 1,500 RPM (for SP120 RGB ELITE) or from 450 RPM to 1,200 RPM (for SP140 RGB ELITE). SP RGB ELITE fans provide plentiful airflow when used as intake or exhaust, or when mounted to a liquid cooling radiator or heatsink.
The CORSAIR SP RGB ELITE Series uses translucent fan blades engineered for both low-noise operation and evenly diffused RGB lighting, running as quietly as 18 dBa. Combining vibrant RGB lighting with efficient, focused cooling, the SP RGB ELITE Series is your PCs new guiding light.
Pricing and Availability
The CORSAIR SP RGB ELITE Series, SP120 RGB ELITE and SP140 RGB ELITE, are available in single-pack and triple-fan pack with a Lightning Node CORE controller. Learn more about the CORSAIR SP RGB ELITE Series fans at CORSAIR.com.