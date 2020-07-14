CORSAIR Launches TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock

CORSAIR today announced the launch of its first-ever Thunderbolt 3 dock, the CORSAIR TBT100. Combining iconic industrial design, aluminum construction, intuitive operation, and smart power delivery, the CORSAIR TBT100 puts the power of Thunderbolt 3 within reach, with a huge array of ports and connections that make it the heart of your workstation setup.
The CORSAIR TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock fits right in with any working environment thanks to its stylish aluminum housing and slim profile. Its small size belies the massive 40Gbps bandwidth and power delivery of Thunderbolt 3, enabling the TBT100 to connect a full range of devices, all at once. Equipped with two high-speed USB Type-C 10Gbps ports and two USB 5Gbps ports to transfer both data and power to your USB devices, the CORSAIR TBT100 can connect up to four USB devices at full power. For dual-monitor setups, the CORSAIR TBT100 includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, able to drive two displays at up to 4K 60Hz in vibrant HDR, as well as a combination 3.5mm in/out jack for your audio. A gigabit ethernet port connects to your local network at blazing-fast speeds, while a built-in UHS-II SD card reader provides convenient access to portable storage. Theres even a Kensington Security Slot to keep envious colleagues from borrowing your dock.
The CORSAIR TBT100 Dock features Smart Charging technology that delivers power more efficiently by distributing power only where its needed, without you having to lift a finger. Able to deliver up to a maximum of 85W, the TBT100 can provide up to 30W of power to the four USB ports, with the remaining power available to the computer for charging. With stylish design that seamlessly fits into your work, home, or work-from-home setup, and easy plug-and-play connection to get up and running quickly in both macOS and Windows, the TBT100 marries simplicity with versatility to put all your devices just a Thunderbolt 3 cable away.
CORSAIR TBT100 Tech Specs
Product Type: Docking Station
Warranty: 2-year
Supported OS: Mac OS 10.14 Moajve or later, Windows 10 or later
Thunderbolt Ports: 1x Thunderbolt 3 Input
Power Delivery: Up to 85W upstream to laptop, Up to 15W for USB-C ports, Up to 7.5W for USB-A ports
Video Output: 2x HDMI 2.0
Maximum Resolution: Up to 4096 x 2160 pixels each
USB Ports: 2x USB-A SuperSpeed 5Gbps , 2x USB-C SuperSpeed 10Gbps
Ethernet: 1x Gigabit Ethernet
Audio: 3.5mm combo port, 24-bit 192kHz
Lock Management: Kensington Security Slot
Media Reader: SD Card Reader, UHS-II
Dimensions: 228mm (L) x 83mm (W) x 25mm (H)
The CORSAIR TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock is now available at CORSAIR.com and partner resellers online for £299.99.