CORSAIR Launches TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock

CORSAIR TBT100 Tech Specs



Product Type: Docking Station

Warranty: 2-year

Supported OS: Mac OS 10.14 Moajve or later, Windows 10 or later

Thunderbolt Ports: 1x Thunderbolt 3 Input

Power Delivery: Up to 85W upstream to laptop, Up to 15W for USB-C ports, Up to 7.5W for USB-A ports

Video Output: 2x HDMI 2.0

Maximum Resolution: Up to 4096 x 2160 pixels each

USB Ports: 2x USB-A SuperSpeed 5Gbps , 2x USB-C SuperSpeed 10Gbps

Ethernet: 1x Gigabit Ethernet

Audio: 3.5mm combo port, 24-bit 192kHz

Lock Management: Kensington Security Slot

Media Reader: SD Card Reader, UHS-II

Dimensions: 228mm (L) x 83mm (W) x 25mm (H)

The CORSAIR TBT100 Dock features Smart Charging technology that delivers power more efficiently by distributing power only where its needed, without you having to lift a finger. Able to deliver up to a maximum of 85W, the TBT100 can provide up to 30W of power to the four USB ports, with the remaining power available to the computer for charging. With stylish design that seamlessly fits into your work, home, or work-from-home setup, and easy plug-and-play connection to get up and running quickly in both macOS and Windows, the TBT100 marries simplicity with versatility to put all your devices just a Thunderbolt 3 cable away.The CORSAIR TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock is now available at CORSAIR.com and partner resellers online for £299.99.