CORSAIR Launches TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

CORSAIR today announced the launch of the CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 dock, unlocking a huge array of connectivity options to users compatible laptops, Macs, PCs, and Chromebooks over a single cable. The TBT200 boasts no less than four Thunderbolt 4 ports (including one host connection), and a multitude of additional connections, including HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5Gb ethernet, 3.5mm audio, USB Type- C as well as Type-A and more. All this is encased in a stylish, aluminum-clad package that looks at home alongside any setup. Whether its maximizing a workstations connectivity, or creating an ambitious power-user setup that connects with just a single cable, the TBT200 puts even the most demanding set up just a single cable away.
With Thunderbolt 4, the CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 unlocks even more connection options for todays most advanced laptops and PCs over a single cable. While Thunderbolt 4 shares the same bandwidth as its predecessor at 40Gbps, it unlocks an array of new connection options, including up to 3 simultaneously connected Thunderbolt devices. Users can choose to connect their displays via any combination of HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort, or via the included USB Type-C to DisplayPort and USB Type-C to HDMI adapters, supporting a huge range of hardware from 4K TVs to professional production-level displays.
In addition to its four Thunderbolt 4 ports, making it easy to connect all your Thunderbolt devices at once, TBT200 also offers a massive array of ports to connect almost any legacy or peripheral device. 3x USB Type-A Ports (up to 10Gbps combined bandwidth), 1x USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, 2.5Gb ethernet and a UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader can handle even the most demanding creative armada of devices.
What's more, TBT200 also offers up to 96W of host power delivery, able to drive even power-hungry professional laptops at full performance, or simultaneously charge a whole array of devices at once with smart charging technology. Encased in a minimalist aluminum case with a built-in Kensington Security Slot, the TBT200 effortlessly fits into even the most refined workstation setup and is fully compatible with Windows, Mac, and Chromebook, including the Thunderbolt Dock Utility, Apple SuperDrive and Keyboard on Mac.
Also launching today is the updated TBT100 DP Thunderbolt 3 Dock. Retaining the celebrated form factor, design, and functionality of the TBT100, the TBT100 DP adds two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, each capable of driving a 4K60 display. The TBT100 DP also boasts 40Gbps bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 and a plethora of connectivity options including Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II SD card reader, 2x USB Type-C SuperSpeed 10Gbps ports, and up to 85W of power delivery, for a comprehensive array of ports to connect to your laptop or PC via Thunderbolt 3.
Whether your setup needs the wide-ranging display options of Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 3, CORSAIR docks combine massive connectivity and performance with effortless desktop style.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 and updated CORSAIR TBT100 DP Thunderbolt 3 Dock are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. See pricing below.
CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock: $339.99 on Amazon, £319.99 on Amazon UK
CORSAIR TBT100 DP Thunderbolt 3 Dock: $289.99 on Amazon, £314.28 on Amazon UK.