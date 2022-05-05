CORSAIR Launches Updated HXi Series PSUs: HX1500i and HX1000i

CORSAIR today announced the 2022 models of the HX1500i and HX1000i Fully Modular Ultra-Low Noise ATX Power Supplies, delivering unwavering 80 PLUS Platinum-certified power for todays most demanding and ambitious systems. Using a fully digital platform to provide unparalleled performance and advanced features such as control over fan curves and power settings integrated into CORSAIR iCUE software, the CORSAIR HXi Series is ready to power your new premium PC build running the latest 12th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processor and high-performance graphics card.
Designed for Enthusiasts
Building upon the all-digital legacy of the renowned CORSAIR AXi Series, the new HXi Series power supplies offer the power, efficiency, and stability to match todays, and tomorrows, most power-hungry enthusiast components. Cybenetics-Platinum certified and rated for up to 91% efficiency, the CORSAIR HXi PSUs draw less power and create less heat at comparable loads, while a high-performance 140mm fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) fan keeps your PSU cool with impressively low noise, rated A for HX1000i and A- for CORSAIR HX1500i by Cybenetics. Support for 0 RPM PWM signals means the fan can even switch off entirely at low and medium loads, for near-silent operation. The CORSAIR HX1500i and CORSAIR HX1000i are both built with 100% industrial-grade, 105°C rated Japanese electrolytic capacitors, on a fully digital platform with resonant LLC topology and DC-to-DC conversion, guaranteeing exceptionally steady and reliable performance.
CORSAIR iCUE
CORSAIR iCUE software opens up a range of detailed control options for the HXi Series, so you can fine-tune your power supply to your needs. Use iCUE to create custom fan curves to dictate at which temperatures you want the fan to ramp up, monitor your power output and efficiency in real-time, and toggle between single or multi-rail overcurrent protection (OCP) on-the-fly.
Supporting Modern Standby sleep mode for extremely fast wake-from-sleep times and even better efficiency at low loads, and shipping with three included EPS12V connectors for full compatibility with modern motherboards with a ten-year warranty to guarantee your power supply through the life of your system, the CORSAIR HXi Series delivers the platinum power you need for your next high-end PC.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR HX1500i and CORSAIR HX1000i Fully Modular Ultra-Low Noise ATX Power Supplies are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors including the CORSAIR Amazon Official Stores, see links below.
United States
CORSAIR HX1000i Fully Modular Ultra-Low Noise ATX Digital Power Supply: $259.99 on Amazon
CORSAIR HX1500i Fully Modular Ultra-Low Noise ATX Digital Power Supply: $399.99 on Amazon
United Kingdom
CORSAIR HX1000i Fully Modular Ultra-Low Noise ATX Digital Power Supply: £199.99 on Amazon UK
CORSAIR HX1500i Fully Modular Ultra-Low Noise ATX Digital Power Supply: £279.99 on Amazon UK