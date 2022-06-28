CORSAIR Launches XENEON 32UHD144 and XENEON 32QHD240 Gaming Monitors

CORSAIR today expanded its CORSAIR XENEON family of gaming monitors with two new additions: the CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144 and CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240. Whether you opt for stunning UHD 4K resolution gaming or QHD at an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate, both monitors deliver the beautiful design, brilliant display, and innovative technologies synonymous with the XENEON name.
CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144
Now gamers and creators alike can experience gorgeous 4K visuals on the CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144s ultra-slim, 32-inch 3840x2160 IPS LED display, perfectly complementing the monitors vivid colors and realism made possible by Quantum Dot technology with 100% sRGB and 100% Adobe RGB color space. Now with HDR600, the XENEON 32UHD144 is capable of a wide brightness range and color gamut, for greater detail in the darkest and brightest scenes. Equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C, and an integrated USB 3.1 hub to expand your connectivity, the CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144 helps keep your connections tidy with RapidRoute cable management built into its stylish die-cast aluminum stand.
CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240
If getting the smoothest image with a high refresh rate is your top priority, the CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 is just what youre looking for. Its 32-inch 2560x1440 IPS LED panel delivers a terrific image, while its 240Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time handily keeps up with the impressively high frame rates that modern graphics cards are capable of outputting. The CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 also features Quantum Dot technology and the extensive brightness range of HDR600, and connects using USB Type-C, 2x HDMI 2.0, or DisplayPort 1.4.
AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Support
Both the new CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144 and CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 gaming monitors are AMD FreeSync Premium certified and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, ensuring synchronized visuals with your graphics card for smooth images, less screen tearing, and low input latency.
CORSAIR's Warranty and Guarantee
The CORSAIR XENEON gaming monitors are covered with CORSAIRs Zero Dead Pixel Guarantee and the XENEONs three-year warranty.
Availability and Pricing
The CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144 and XENEON 32QHD240 are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Check out the CORSAIR XENEON gaming monitors on Amazon and Amazon UK.