CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA and M65 RGB ULTRA Wireless Mice Launched

CORSAIR today announced the newest entries in its world-renowned M65 line-up of high-performance gaming mice: the M65 RGB ULTRA and, for the first time, the M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS. Combining the iconic shape and aluminium construction that has seen the M65 trusted by gamers for over a decade, these new mice add the latest in performance gaming technology to ensure youre ready to take on the highest level of competition.
Stay tuned for our review of the CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA and CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA Wireless mice
Cutting-Edge CORSAIR Technologies
CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA and CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS pack the most cutting-edge technology in a CORSAIR mouse to date. The 26,000 DPI CORSAIR MARKSMAN optical sensor offers incredible precision, customizable in single DPI steps. This is complemented by CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE primary buttons, spring-loaded for zero gap between the left and right clicks, and their optical OMRON switches for instantly responsive gaming. Those clicks are then transmitted to your PC with CORSAIR AXON 8,000Hz hyper-processing in the M65 RGB ULTRA, or 2,000Hz SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS in the M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS. The result is a mouse that registers and transmits your actions unbelievably fast, whether you opt for the wired or wireless version.
Iconic Design
Both the CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA and CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS will be instantly recognizable to PC gaming veterans thanks to their iconic premium aluminium frame and distinctive design, great for both claw and fingertip grips. The versatile tunable weight system makes a return, letting players pinpoint their optimal weight within an 18-gram range for their most comfortable gaming experience.
Dual Wireless (CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS)
By popular demand, the M65 now comes in a wireless variant for the first time. Connecting with sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS or Bluetooth, the M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS features up to 60ft of range and up to 120 hours of rechargeable battery life for days of untethered gaming.
Sensor Fusion and CORSAIR iCUE
The CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA and CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS both contain Sensor Fusion technology, another first for CORSAIR mice. This built-in six-axis gyro and accelerometer instantly detects when you lift the mouse, enabling ultra-low lift-off distance, so you never experience accidental erratic movements when repositioning the mouse in the middle of a firefight. The gyro can also be programmed with CORSAIR iCUE software for tilt gestures, so you can map in-game commands such as reload or weapon switch to quick, simple mouse movements.
Pricing and Availability
The CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA and CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS mice are now available at CORSAIR.com and partner resellers worldwide.
United States
CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA: $69.99 (Amazon US)
CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS: $129.99 (Amazon US)
United Kingdom
CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA: £69.99 (Amazon UK)
CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS: £109.99 (Amazon UK)