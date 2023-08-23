CORSAIR M75 AIR WIRELESS: The Ultimate Gaming Mouse for Elevated FPS Play

CORSAIR announced the launch of their definitive ultra-lightweight wireless mouse for top FPS play, the CORSAIR M75 AIR WIRELESS. Sporting a modern and sleek mouse shape for maximum comfort and control, the CORSAIR M75 AIR puts players in position for victory, every match.
With its symmetrical shape meticulously crafted from the ground up, the CORSAIR M75 AIR ascends to the pinnacle of competitive mouse design. Through a rigorous process, every contour, outline, and button placement was diligently reworked until the optimal shape took form.
At 60g, nothing weighs the ultra-light CORSAIR M75 AIR down, so you can move as nimbly as possible. Anything not absolutely essential for competitive FPS play was excluded, resulting in CORSAIRs lightest gaming mouse to date. Serious gamers will clamour to experience M75 AIRs extraordinary combination of shape and lightness firsthand.
With the CORSAIR M75 AIR, moving and aiming is as easy as a simple flick opponents wont know what hit them. 100% PTFE mouse feet provide an incredibly smooth glide on any playing surface, letting nothing come between you and impressive mouse sweeps and manoeuvres. An ultra-precise CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26K DPI optical sensor tracks even near-imperceptible movements and micro adjustments flawlessly.
The CORSAIR M75 AIRs superior technology gets actions from your hand to the screen in the blink of an eye. Zero-delay CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons and optical left- and right-click switches register inputs at hair-trigger speeds, transmitted lag-free over SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS or Bluetooth. A long-lasting battery enables you to carry your team up to 100 hours* between charges, and with USB wired mode, you can go one more round even while your mouse is charging.
CORSAIR M75 AIR Launch Edition
To commemorate this release, extremely limited quantities of a special M75 AIR Launch Edition will be available exclusively on the CORSAIR webstore. Garbed in stunning thunderbolt yellow, the M75 AIR Launch Edition bundle includes a limited-edition mouse pad, high-performance glass mouse skates, and grip tape. With M75 AIR, the quickest, most powerful mouse for FPS gaming is in the palm of your hand.
Pricing, Warranty, and Availability
The CORSAIR M75 AIR WIRELESS gaming mouse is backed with a two-year warranty, now available from the CORSAIR webstore and partner resellers including Amazon US and Amazon UK for £139.99.