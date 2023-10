CORSAIR M75 AIR WIRELESS: The Ultimate Gaming Mouse for Elevated FPS Play

CORSAIR M75 AIR Launch Edition

With the CORSAIR M75 AIR, moving and aiming is as easy as a simple flick – opponents won’t know what hit them. 100% PTFE mouse feet provide an incredibly smooth glide on any playing surface, letting nothing come between you and impressive mouse sweeps and manoeuvres. An ultra-precise CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26K DPI optical sensor tracks even near-imperceptible movements and micro adjustments flawlessly.The CORSAIR M75 AIR’s superior technology gets actions from your hand to the screen in the blink of an eye. Zero-delay CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons and optical left- and right-click switches register inputs at hair-trigger speeds, transmitted lag-free over SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS or Bluetooth. A long-lasting battery enables you to carry your team up to 100 hours* between charges, and with USB wired mode, you can go one more round even while your mouse is charging.To commemorate this release, extremely limited quantities of a special M75 AIR Launch Edition will be available exclusively on the CORSAIR webstore. Garbed in stunning thunderbolt yellow, the M75 AIR Launch Edition bundle includes a limited-edition mouse pad, high-performance glass mouse skates, and grip tape. With M75 AIR, the quickest, most powerful mouse for FPS gaming is in the palm of your hand.The CORSAIR M75 AIR WIRELESS gaming mouse is backed with a two-year warranty, now available from the CORSAIR webstore and partner resellers including Amazon US and Amazon UK for £139.99.