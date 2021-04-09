CORSAIR ONE Gaming PCs Now Configurable with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics

CORSAIR today announced updated configurations of the CORSAIR ONE i200 Limited Edition with an exclusive Meteor Gray chassis, CORSAIR ONE a200, and CORSAIR ONE PRO a200, now configurable with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. The CORSAIR ONE gaming PCs previously have up to GeForce RTX 3080 graphics options only. With the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card option, users can enjoy better ray-tracing performance and improves frames per second. Completed with the latest Intel or AMD processors and an array of high-performance CORSAIR components, every CORSAIR ONE delivers outstanding performance in a small, unique form factor, now with even more power.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the most powerful graphics card ever put in a CORSAIR ONE to date. Driven by NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti boasts advanced DLSS performance and accelerated ray tracing, allowing players to easily run demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Doom: Eternal at the highest frame rates, resolutions, and 4K detail. 10,240 CUDA cores and 12GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory enable the phenomenal performance that content creators need to power through popular creative applications such as Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Blender. For the silkiest-smooth image quality at the maximum settings, CORSAIR ONE compact PCs equipped with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are premier choices for both gamers and creators.
Compact Yet Powerful
The CORSAIR ONEs distinct form-factor sets it apart from any other system. Measuring 200mm by 172.5mm by 380mm, and just 12L in volume, the CORSAIR ONE fits the performance of todays most advanced gaming PCs in just an 8 x 7 footprint. The CORSAIR ONEs patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system ensures that despite its size, the high-end hardware inside runs at peak performance, with dedicated liquid cooling for both the CPU and graphics card while heat is efficiently exhausted from the top. The CORSAIR ONE i200 Limited Edition, CORSAIR ONE a200, and CORSAIR ONE PRO a200 are completed by a host of high-quality CORSAIR parts, with up to 64GB of VENGEANCE LPX DDR4 memory, an CORSAIR SF750 80 PLUS Platinum SFX power supply, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD in select models.
With the powerful new option of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, alongside the best desktop processors from either Intel or AMD, the CORSAIR ONE i200 Limited Edition, CORSAIR ONE a200, and CORSAIR ONE PRO a200 continue to defy expectations when it comes to cutting-edge gaming and streaming performance in a small package.
Updated CORSAIR ONE (i200 Limited Edition, a200, PRO a200) Configuration Options
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, Intel Core i7-11700K, Intel Core i9-11900K
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Memory: 64GB DDR4 3200/32GB DDR4 3200
Storage: 2TB NVMe SSD/1TB NVMe SSD
Product Page Links:
CORSAIR ONE i200 LE
CORSAIR ONE a200
CORSAIR ONE PRO a200