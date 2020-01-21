CORSAIR Partners with Stream Hatchet

As a long-time fan of CORSAIR products, I could not be more excited to work with their team, said Jake Phillips, Chief Revenue Officer of Stream Hatchet. In addition to our analytics dashboards, we plan to equip CORSAIR with the training and expertise to measure their competitive impact in the gaming market.

As a leading name in esports and high-level competitive gaming, we are thrilled to have the tremendous insight of Stream Hatchet at our disposal, said Lauren Premo, Director of Gaming Marketing at CORSAIR. Their in-depth analytics will help keep us at the forefront of the industry and ensure that we continue to partner with the best possible talent.

Our Stream Hatchet asset is emerging as the preeminent voice in live streaming analytics, says Darren Cox, CEO of Torque Esports, The team at Stream Hatchet now can add a leading brand to its growing list of power players in esports and video game streaming.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet Analytics for Twitch