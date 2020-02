CORSAIR Partners with Stream Hatchet

“As a long-time fan of CORSAIR products, I could not be more excited to work with their team,” said Jake Phillips, Chief Revenue Officer of Stream Hatchet. “In addition to our analytics dashboards, we plan to equip CORSAIR with the training and expertise to measure their competitive impact in the gaming market.”

“As a leading name in esports and high-level competitive gaming, we are thrilled to have the tremendous insight of Stream Hatchet at our disposal,” said Lauren Premo, Director of Gaming Marketing at CORSAIR. “Their in-depth analytics will help keep us at the forefront of the industry and ensure that we continue to partner with the best possible talent.”

“Our Stream Hatchet asset is emerging as the preeminent voice in live streaming analytics,” says Darren Cox, CEO of Torque Esports, “The team at Stream Hatchet now can add a leading brand to its growing list of power players in esports and video game streaming.”

A sector of the gaming market where CORSAIR has already begun to leverage Stream Hatchet’s insights and expertise is within its esports sponsorships. As the title sponsor of the Dreamhack Dreamleague Series, CORSAIR taps into Stream Hatchet to identify crucial KPIs, including hours watched. Last month (Jan 20) in Leipzig, Dota2 fans watched 12.9M hours of content sponsored by CORSAIR, making it the most-watched Dota2 esports event of the 2020 calendar year.Over the past three years, Stream Hatchet has provided ground-breaking analytics solutions to businesses across the esports and video games industries. Specializing in live audience data, the Stream Hatchet team has developed products and solutions to measure esports league performance, optimize influencer marketing campaigns, and inform go-to-market strategy. Stream Hatchet is a data analytics measurement company focused on the video game and esports industries. Its technology and consulting services provide businesses granular audience data to inform go-to-market strategy, optimize influencer marketing campaigns, and value sponsorship ROI. The Torque Esports group of companies including streaming data analytics experts Stream Hatchet; esports gaming competition hosts UMG Gaming; esports racing simulator manufacturer, Allinsports; Gear.Club and F1 Mobile gaming development studio, Eden Games and the creators of the World’s Fastest Gamer competition, IDEAS+CARS. Torque also recently revealed it was forming a three-way partnership with Frankly Media and WinView Games to create integrated news, gaming, sports, and esports platform – Engine Media.