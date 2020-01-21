CORSAIR Partners with Stream Hatchet

CORSAIR has formed a strategic partnership with Stream Hatchet, a Torque Esports Company, gaining a key advantage in identifying and measuring influencer talent in esports and gaming. Stream Hatchets cross-platform measurement technology will help CORSAIR further expand its leadership in esports and gaming influencer marketing.
Leveraging Stream Hatchets innovative and market-leading business intelligence platform, CORSAIR will receive data and reports in real time. These metrics can include KPIs for video games, esports, influencers, and other performance factors critical to driving the most ROI for brands.
Access to these types of insights factors heavily in future decision making as CORSAIR continues to optimize marketing efforts and focus on growth and engagement with its audience.
As a long-time fan of CORSAIR products, I could not be more excited to work with their team, said Jake Phillips, Chief Revenue Officer of Stream Hatchet. In addition to our analytics dashboards, we plan to equip CORSAIR with the training and expertise to measure their competitive impact in the gaming market.
A sector of the gaming market where CORSAIR has already begun to leverage Stream Hatchets insights and expertise is within its esports sponsorships. As the title sponsor of the Dreamhack Dreamleague Series, CORSAIR taps into Stream Hatchet to identify crucial KPIs, including hours watched. Last month (Jan 20) in Leipzig, Dota2 fans watched 12.9M hours of content sponsored by CORSAIR, making it the most-watched Dota2 esports event of the 2020 calendar year.
As a leading name in esports and high-level competitive gaming, we are thrilled to have the tremendous insight of Stream Hatchet at our disposal, said Lauren Premo, Director of Gaming Marketing at CORSAIR. Their in-depth analytics will help keep us at the forefront of the industry and ensure that we continue to partner with the best possible talent.
Over the past three years, Stream Hatchet has provided ground-breaking analytics solutions to businesses across the esports and video games industries. Specializing in live audience data, the Stream Hatchet team has developed products and solutions to measure esports league performance, optimize influencer marketing campaigns, and inform go-to-market strategy.
Our Stream Hatchet asset is emerging as the preeminent voice in live streaming analytics, says Darren Cox, CEO of Torque Esports, The team at Stream Hatchet now can add a leading brand to its growing list of power players in esports and video game streaming.