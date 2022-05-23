CORSAIR Presents K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS 60% Mechanical Keyboard

CORSAIR today announced the new CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, delivering the celebrated performance and design of the renowned K70 Series in a compact, portable 60% form-factor. From the keyswitches and keycaps to accents on the frame itself, the K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS is exceedingly customizable, combined with the K70 Series award-winning performance and hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, so that you can create exactly the keyboard you want and win with it anywhere.
Customizable Hot-swappable Switches
With the ability to tailor a multitude of options to your preferences, the CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS is the most customizable CORSAIR keyboard yet. It comes equipped with your choice of 100% CHERRY MX Red or SPEED mechanical keyswitches both guaranteed for 100 million keystrokes which are hot-swappable, so you can quickly slot in your favorite MX-compatible keyswitch (or even mix-and-match for different keys). Likewise, the keyboards durable, wear-and-shine-resistant PBT double-shot keycaps feature a standard bottom row layout, so any set of custom keycaps will fit. Lastly, the iconic aluminum frame, a hallmark of the K70 Series, now comes with an accent bar that can be swapped out to add an extra splash of color to your keyboard (additional colors sold separately).
Flexible Connection
With three ways to connect, the CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS is versatile enough to use with all the most popular gaming platforms. Take advantage of SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for the fastest wireless speed on PC, Mac, and consoles, or switch to Bluetooth® for compatibility with the vast majority of modern devices, including mobile or tablet. Plug in with USB wired mode for maximum performance with lightning-fast 8,000Hz hyper-polling 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards so all your commands are delivered as fast as possible when playing fast-paced games where every millisecond counts.
CORSAIR AXON
The CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS makes a brilliant statement in any setting. Customizable per-key RGB backlighting shines bright, with up to 20 layers of onboard lighting effects powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology, while a radiant 360° RGB LightEdge projects even more RGB lighting around the entire perimeter of the keyboard. Unite lighting effects with the rest of your setup using powerful CORSAIR iCUE software, which also enables key remaps, custom macros, and real-time RGB lighting integration when playing select games (wired mode only).
CORSAIR iCUE
The CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS compact profile is tailor-made for taking with you anywhere. Its highly portable 60% form-factor offers almost all of the functionality of a full-size keyboard thanks to expansive onboard shortcuts that activate a wide range of commands and media controls, and the ability to further customize inputs in CORSAIR iCUE software. A detachable braided USB Type-C cable gets you connected quickly for playing and charging on any system, while storage for up to 50 onboard profiles ensures youre never without your own customized settings and lighting. When connected wirelessly, a long-lasting battery keeps you in the game for up to 32 hours with brilliant RGB effects or 200 hours with backlighting turned off on a single charge.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available immediately from the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Now available on the United States via Amazon for $179.99.