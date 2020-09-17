CORSAIR Pushes M.2 Storage to 8TB with the MP400 NVMe SSD

, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of the new, taking advantage of 3D QLC NAND technology to store massive amounts of data with lightning-fast transfer speeds of up to 3,400MB/sec sequential read and 3,000MB/sec sequential write.* The MP400 is available now in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities, with an 8TB model coming soon.Conveniently slotting directly into a motherboard thanks to its M.2 2280 industry-standard NVMe form-factor, the MP400 boasts wide-ranging compatibility and high-bandwidth performance, while its high-density 3D QLC NAND memory ensures better value than previous generation TLC NAND, able to store more data in the same amount of physical space.Like all CORSAIR solid state drives, the MP400 combines with free CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software, enabling convenient features such as secure erase and firmware updates right from the desktop. With endurance up to 1,600TB Written* and a five-year warranty for guaranteed peace of mind, the CORSAIR MP400 makes incredible M.2 performance and massive capacities available to more PC builds than ever before.The CORSAIR MP400 M.2 NVMe SSD is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.The MP400 is backed by a five-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network. Regional pricing is to be confirmed.