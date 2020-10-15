CORSAIR Releases Hydro X Series Water Blocks for GeForce RTX 30-Series

CORSAIR today announced the immediate availability of a wide range of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series compatible water blocks in its award-winning Hydro X Series of custom cooling parts. The new range of CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks delivers exceptional cooling performance and unrivalled aesthetics for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 Founders Edition, ASUS ROG STRIX, MSI VENTUS, and dozens of reference design graphics cards. A full compatibility list for all supported models is online at CORSAIRs Custom Cooling Configurator.
CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water BlocksEquipped with more than 50 high-density cooling fins, a full-length aluminium backplate, and 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs, the new water blocks allow enthusiasts to experience all the benefits of custom liquid cooling alongside the breakthrough performance of NVIDIAs GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards. It also comes with a full-length aluminium shroud and backplate to added protection and aesthetics. The CORSAIR XG7 RGB comes with pre-applied thermal material and thermal pads for quick and easy installation.
In addition to cooler temperatures, the new XG7 RGB water blocks also offer head-turning aesthetics, starting with a redesigned and reinforced manifold inspired by the iconic look of CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB memory. The 16 ARGB LEDs enable vibrant, customizable lighting controlled with powerful CORSAIR iCUE software when paired with a CORSAIR iCUE Controller (sold separately), or via compatible motherboards using an included 5V ARGB adapter cable.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series cards supported include NVIDIA 3080 and 3090 Founders Editions, ASUS ROG STRIX, MSI VENTUS, and more than 55 reference design cards from third party vendors.
Hydro X Series XG7 RGB 30-SERIES GPU Water Block (3090 FE)
Hydro X Series XG7 RGB 30-SERIES VENTUS GPU Water Block (3090, 3080)
Hydro X Series XG7 RGB 30-SERIES STRIX GPU Water Block (3090, 3080, 3070)
Check out the CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RGB 30-Series Water Blocks at CORSAIR.com. Learn more about the CORSAIR Hydro X Series at CORSAIR.com.