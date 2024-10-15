CORSAIR Releases MP700 ELITE Series PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs

CORSAIR today announced the immediate release of the MP700 ELITE series of PCIe 5.0 SSDs. These new drives bring the next generation of storage technologies to mainstream markets, offering incredible performance and reliability at a more affordable price point.
The CORSAIR MP700 ELITE boasts incredible sequential read speeds of up to 10,000MB/sec and sequential write speeds of up to 8,500MB/sec, powered by the cutting-edge PCIe 5.0 x4 controller. This leap in performance ensures users can experience faster boot times, quicker game loads, and seamless file transfers, taking their overall computing experience to new heights.
Featuring High-Density 3D TLC NAND, the CORSAIR MP700 ELITE series provides the perfect blend of performance and endurance, keeping your system running smoothly for years. With support for Microsoft DirectStorage, these drives can communicate directly with your graphics card, significantly reducing load times for compatible games and enhancing gameplay.
Utilizing the compact M.2 2280 form factor, the CORSAIR MP700 ELITE is available both with a heatsink for desktop motherboards, and also without a heatsink for use with integrated motherboard cooling and in compatible laptops. Moreover, backward compatibility with PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.0 platforms ensures that a wide range of users can benefit from this advanced technology. A PCIe 5.0 platform, such as Intel's 800-series or AMD's 800-series is required for the highest throughput.
With a comprehensive five-year warranty and the CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software for advanced drive management, the CORSAIR MP700 ELITE series stands as a testament to CORSAIR's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.
Availability, Warranty and Pricing
The CORSAIR MP700 ELITE series is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors including Amazon US and Amazon UK. The MP700 ELITE SSDs are backed with a 5-year warranty. To learn more, visit the links below.
CORSAIR MP700 ELITE
CORSAIR MP700 ELITE with Heatsink