CORSAIR To Acquire SCUF Gaming

CORSAIR announces its plans to acquire SCUF Gaming, adding premium gaming controllers to its portfolio. SCUF Gaming, launched back in 2011, has recognized that one size does not fit all and set a new standard for performance controllers for use with Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. SCUF Gaming radically changed the way controllers are used by redesigning the layout of a controller to increase hand use and improve performance, matching the evolving complexities of competitive games. Compared to typical game controllers, SCUF controllers feature modularity by feature and design, built to specification for gaming performance advantage and make it easier for gamers to customize their personal controllers.
SCUF Gaming controllers feature a vast range of configurable components, including a patented paddle control system, removable back paddles, a quick-access remapping switch, customizable thumbsticks, hair-trigger, trigger stops and extenders, choice of D-pads, and an interchangeable magnetic faceplate. SCUF is a strong enthusiast gaming brand with an expansive IP portfolio and deep partnerships within the esports space. SCUF has a loyal affiliate network and is a licensed partner of Activision for Call of Duty, as well as the official controller partner of many gaming leagues including the NBA 2K League and eMLS.
Acquisition InfoCORSAIR will complete the acquisition of SCUF Gaming by the end of December 2019. SCUF Gaming will remain a separate brand within the CORSAIR family and will continue to operate from its HQ in Atlanta, as well as regional offices. All existing SCUF Gaming warranties, purchases, and support are unaffected and will continue to be provided by SCUF Gaming.
Learn more about SCUF Gaming at https://scufgaming.com/