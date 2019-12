CORSAIR To Acquire SCUF Gaming

Acquisition Info

CORSAIR will complete the acquisition of SCUF Gaming by the end of December 2019. SCUF Gaming will remain a separate brand within the CORSAIR family and will continue to operate from its HQ in Atlanta, as well as regional offices. All existing SCUF Gaming warranties, purchases, and support are unaffected and will continue to be provided by SCUF Gaming.Learn more about SCUF Gaming at https://scufgaming.com/