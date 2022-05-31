CORSAIR to Integrate NVIDIA Broadcast Features into CORSAIR iCUE and Elgato Software

CORSAIR today announced it is working with NVIDIA to integrate key features from NVIDIA Broadcast into CORSAIR iCUE, Elgato Wave Link, and Elgato Camera Hub software. For owners of NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, NVIDIA Broadcast AI effects enhance microphones and cameras in real-time to improve the gaming, streaming, and video conferencing experience, all controllable from CORSAIR and Elgato software interfaces. Compatible versions of CORSAIR iCUE, Elgato Wave Link, and Elgato Camera Hub are available today, ready to unlock the power of your NVIDIA RTX graphics card for gamers and content creators immediately.
NVIDIA Broadcasts AI-powered noise and echo removal ensure that audio has a new level of clarity and crispness, unlocking a state-of-the-art audio experience on nearly the entire lineup of CORSAIR headsets, Elgato microphones, and XLR microphones with the Elgato Wave XLR. Running through Tensor Core processors on GeForce RTX GPUs, NVIDIA Broadcast effects use machine learning to identify users voices and separate them from other ambient sounds, resulting in advanced noise cancellation that greatly improves audio clarity during calls and video. Background noise such as fans, chatter, or traffic disappear, leaving the speakers voice crystal clear. NVIDIA Broadcast effects also cancel room echo, providing dampened, studio-quality acoustics in a wide range of environments, without the need to sound-proof the walls and ceiling.
For video, NVIDIA Broadcasts effects in Elgato Camera Hub enable additional background options, such as background blur, replacement, or removal. Unlike software solutions, which produce subpar and inconsistent background effects, the AI-enhanced filters powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs offer better edge detection to produce more realistic, high-quality effects much like a DSLR camera, using just a webcam.
Utilizing the new NVIDIA Broadcast effects in CORSAIR and Elgato software is fast and simple. If a CORSAIR headset or the ST100 headset stand is recognized by iCUE, and the system has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, iCUE will automatically prompt installation of the NVIDIA Audio Effects SDK. A simple downloadable audio plug-in integrates the noise removal feature into Elgato Wave Link software also making it usable with popular streaming apps such as OBS Studio.
A new effects tab now appears in Elgato Camera Hub software (version 1.3 or later), providing instant access to all the new background effects made possible by NVIDIA Broadcast. An Elgato Virtual Camera can then be selected as the video input in apps such as Zoom.
In addition to the NVIDIA Broadcast integration, Elgato announced today that the award-winning Elgato HD60 X is the first capture card validated for use with G-SYNC displays. With HD60 X and a G-SYNC compatible display, content creators will be able to play high-fidelity games at up to 4K60 HDR the way they were meant to be played without tearing, stuttering, flicker, or artifacts while simultaneously capturing high-definition gameplay.
To learn more about NVIDIA Broadcast, please visit NVIDIA.com.
To download CORSAIR iCUE software, please visit CORSAIR.com