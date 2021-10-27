Corsair Unveil K100 RGB Midnight Gold Keyboard Variant

Corsair's K100 RGB was a ground-breaking flagship mechanical keyboard design that was part of their product range revamp in late 2020. It introduced two key innovations to their product line: the OPX optical-mechanical keyswitch and AXON Hyper-Processing, the latter of which appears in the majority of Corsair mechanical keyboards released since then. It's also one of the most striking Corsair keyboards thanks to the iCUE wheel control system and multi-zone RGB edge lighting. And now, it appears, there's a new colour variant to check out.
The K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - Midnight Gold is a limited edition with gold-hued dual-tone anodised aluminium frame. It looks quite different from the black anodised K100 RGB, and would perhaps be preferred by those with a taste for more opulent aesthetics. This edition is listed under the model ID CH-912A21A-NA.
In other aspects it's identical to the standard K100 RGB, with the exception that it's only shipped with OPX optical keyswitches (the vanilla K100 RGB is also available with a selection of Cherry MX switches). The 8000Hz USB polling via their AXON Hyper-processing, iCUE wheel, Elgato-integrated media keys, RGB edge-lighting and refreshed looks compared to the prior generation all remain.
You can check out our review of the original K100 RGB here
The K100 RGB Midnight Gold edition is currently shipping from Corsair US for $249.99, $20 more than the K100 RGB's MSRP. EU and UK sites list the keyboard without pricing or localised keysets.
SOURCE: Corsair.com