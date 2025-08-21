CORSAIR Unveils 36 Gram SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse

Key Features

Ultralight 36g design for pro-level FPS play

8,000Hz hyper-polling for ultra-responsive input

CORSAIR MARKSMAN S sensor with 33K DPI

Up to 70 hours of wireless battery life

Includes grip tape and replacement mouse skates

Customizable with browser-based CORSAIR Web Hub

The CORSAIR SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse was constructed from the ground up for top-level competitive FPS gaming. It weighs just 36g to deliver exceptional agility and control in the moments that matter most. From sweeping 180s and tight flicks to clutch engagements, this mouse is built to handle every movement and scenario with speed and precision.A lightning-fast 8,000Hz hyper-polling rate delivers inputs up to eight times faster than standard gaming mice, ensuring latency-defying responsiveness whether connected wirelessly via 2.4GHz or in wired mode. A convenient clip on the wireless receiver allows you to position it close to your mouse for the most robust and responsive connection. The CORSAIR MARKSMAN S sensor delivers true 33,000 DPI detection with 99.7% resolution accuracy and tracking up to 750 IPS and 50G acceleration to reliably capture every sweep, twitch, and flick. Leave nothing up to chance with the included dongle extender that prevents players from missing inputs due to interference.With up to 70 hours of wireless battery life, its ready for action round after round and victory after victory. Custom-tuned mechanical switches rated for 100 million clicks provide tactile feedback and the durability to stand up to high-intensity matches and daily training. Included grip tape and alternate mouse skates allow for additional tuning of the SABRE v2 PRO to deliver the preferred glide, traction, and grip feel for every type of player. CORSAIR Web Hub ties it all together, allowing players to personalize DPI settings, remap buttons, and assign macros without installing additional software.The CORSAIR SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse is now available at partner resellers worldwide. Now available on Amazon US and Amazon UK for $99.99 and £89.99, respectively.