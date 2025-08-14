CORSAIR Unveils COMMANDER DUO Lighting and Fan Controller to Unite Fan Ecosystems for PC Builders

CORSAIR is proud to announce the COMMANDER DUO Lighting and Fan Controller, a hybrid device designed to simplify custom cooling and lighting control with unprecedented compatibility. This innovative multi-function fan controller offers effortless fan speed and RGB lighting control with expanded connectivity, including support for PWM ARGB fans and CORSAIR iCUE Link-compatible devices (when docked with a System Hub, sold separately).
The CORSAIR COMMANDER DUO supports daisy-chained PWM ARGB fans and can also dock to an iCUE LINK System Hub. This allows control of both types of fans using iCUE software, simplifying fan management and solving a longstanding problem for users with both types of fans in their PCs.
Two channels are available for PWM ARGB fan control, supporting up to six industry-standard fans per channel for a total of 12, including the new CORSAIR RS-R reverse-rotor RGB fans. Each channel can have its fan speed and RGB lighting easily synchronized and managed via iCUE software.
The CORSAIR COMMANDER DUO also features two iCUE LINK connections. When an iCUE LINK System Hub is plugged into one of the ports, all connected fans are managed by the System Hub, allowing full control of all connected devices through iCUE software. When docked, the controller supports up to 11 iCUE LINK devices, enabling simultaneous control of up to 12 PWM fans and 11 iCUE LINK fans. This gives you the power to manage all your PCs cooling through iCUE.
The package includes two temperature sensors, double-sided adhesive for secure placement, connectors for System Hub docking, and a USB cable for iCUE.
The CORSAIR COMMANDER DUO allows people who have systems with PWM ARGB fans installed to buy an iCUE LINK CPU cooler or fan kit and attach both types of fans for unified control instead of requiring two separate pieces of software. The COMMANDER DUO includes two temperature sensors that can be placed wherever you like, allowing you to monitor internal temperatures and set fan speeds accordingly. For example, one sensor could be positioned near your GPU and the other near an exhaust fan. Once you take note of temperatures in both zones, you can use iCUE software to configure your fans to intelligently adjust their speed to maintain a preferred temperature.
The COMMANDER DUO is the ultimate fan and RGB controller for PC users with mixed fan configurations. It supports PWM fans and can also work in conjunction with iCUE LINK devices, uniting two ecosystems through affordable, easy-to-install hardware that magnetically attaches to any metal surface inside a PC and includes double-sided tape for mounting to other internal materials.
Availability, Warranty and Pricing
The CORSAIR COMMANDER DUO is backed with a three-year warranty and is now available at partner resellers. Now available on Amazon US for $39.99 and Amazon UK for £29.99.