CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RT and VENGEANCE RGB RS Gaming Memory Launched

CORSAIR today announced two new high-performance additions to its famed VENGEANCE DDR4 lineup: CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RT and CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RS. Initially available in frequencies up to 4,600MHz and kits up to 256GB for VENGEANCE RGB RT, and frequencies up to 3,600MHz and kits up to 128GB for VENGEANCE RGB RS, both ranges feature a striking new design, showcasing dynamic, panoramic RGB lighting atop reimagined modern heatspreader profiles, for eye-catching modules that befit bold PC builds. Beneath the stylish exteriors, VENGEANCE RGB RT and VENGEANCE RGB RS continue the CORSAIR legacy for performance and quality, with tightly screened memory chips optimized for peak performance and overclocking potential, all backed by a lifetime warranty.
CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RT
Specially optimized for AMD DDR4 motherboards, CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RT ensures lightning-fast response times and maximum bandwidth, with the looks to match. Ten individually addressable RGB LEDs are encased in a panoramic light bar that provides unobstructed wraparound illumination, for fantastic RGB lighting from any viewing angle. Available in gunmetal and white color variations, the modules distinctive dual-tone solid aluminum heatspreader efficiently conducts heat away from your system. When fitted to compatible AMD motherboards, CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RT automatically configures to the maximum supported speed of your system, delivering faster load times, multitasking, and more, all without any tinkering in BIOS. Whether youre an experienced PC builder or a first-timer, CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RT combines stunning looks and great performance, with simple AMD-friendly compatibility.
CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RS
The CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RS features an impressive performance on both Intel® and AMD DDR4 motherboards. Six individually addressable RGB LEDs are incorporated in their own panoramic light bar, smoothly diffusing RGB lighting for vivid preset or custom lighting effects. An aluminum heatspreader efficiently disperses heat during even the most strenuous tasks, so you can push your memory to the limits without breaking a sweat. VENGEANCE RGB RS also supports Intel XMP 2.0, activating higher frequencies and performance with simple one-setting installation and setup.
Both VENGEANCE RGB RT and RS continue the legacy of high-frequency performance and reliability for which CORSAIR memory is world-renowned. Utilizing a custom PCB for high signal quality and stability, each memory chip is carefully screened and selected for performance and overclocking potential. Both modules RGB lighting is massively customizable through CORSAIR iCUE software, and can be synchronized with all CORSAIR iCUE-compatible devices throughout your setup for stunning lighting effects across the CORSAIR iCUE ecosystem. For remarkable DDR4 performance in a striking new design, VENGEANCE RGB RT and VENGEANCE RGB RS will visualize, synchronize, and mesmerize.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RT Series and CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RS Series are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. To learn more, please visit the links below.
CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RT Gunmetal
CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RT White
CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB RS