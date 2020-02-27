CORSAIR Venture Into Ryzen's World with the CORSAIR ONE a100

👤by Tim Harmer Comments 📅16.06.2020 13:09:29
PRESS RELEASE



FREMONT, CA, June 16th, 2020  CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of the new CORSAIR ONE a100 Compact Gaming PC, the first system in the award-winning CORSAIR ONE family of small-form-factor desktop PCs to feature a powerful AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processor. With the incredible single-threaded and multi-threaded performance of a 3rd Gen Ryzen CPU, GeForce RTX graphics from NVIDIA®, and a wealth of premium CORSAIR components, the CORSAIR ONE a100 delivers outstanding productivity for content creation and an extraordinary gaming experience in a refined chassis that takes up less desk space than a laptop.

The new CORSAIR ONE a100 is available in three configurations, each equipped with a Ryzen 3000 Series processor, ranging from the 12-core, 24-thread AMD Ryzen 9 3900X to the 16-core, 32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, utilizing Zen 2 architecture to boost performance and efficiency while gaming and running multiple demanding applications. Incredibly lifelike graphics are made possible by the amazing performance and real-time ray-tracing technology of an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX graphics card, up to a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Each CORSAIR ONE a100 is completed with a host of celebrated CORSAIR components, including 32GB of VENGEANCE LPX 3,200MHz DDR4 memory optimized for AMD Ryzen 3000 and a Force MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD taking full advantage of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth. Like all CORSAIR ONE systems, the a100 is able to pack all of this immense power into a chassis thats less than ¼ the volume of a conventional desktop PC, while still keeping temperatures in check, thanks to a patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system.



Since the recent launch of the AMD Ryzen 3000 Series, customers have been asking when well release a CORSAIR ONE with them, said Dennis Jackson, Director of Marketing for Gaming Systems at CORSAIR. Now with the a100, we deliver the full power of 3rd Gen Ryzen and PCIe 4.0 in the unique form-factor of the CORSAIR ONE.

AMD is delighted to be working with CORSAIR to bring the power of Ryzen into such a versatile form factor, said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD. Harnessing the power of AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop processors, The CORSAIR ONE a100 brings industry-leading performance and technology into the hands of gamers worldwide.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR ONE a100 is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore in North America and Europe. The CORSAIR ONE a100 is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR ONE a100 please refer to the CORSAIR website.

To learn more about the CORSAIR ONE a100, please visit: http://corsair.com/one-a100-gaming-pc. For a complete list of all CORSAIR systems visit http://corsair.com/gaming-pcs.


Assigned tags:
CORSAIR, systems, AMD, Ryzen, AMD Ryzen 3000-series
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« Tech Round-Up  15-06-2020 · CORSAIR Venture Into Ryzen's World with the CORSAIR ONE a100 · AMD's B550 Platform Available, Ryzen 3000XT-series & A520 Chipset Revealed, StoreMI Updated »