CORSAIR Venture Into Ryzen's World with the CORSAIR ONE a100

PRESS RELEASE
FREMONT, CA, June 16th, 2020 CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of the new CORSAIR ONE a100 Compact Gaming PC, the first system in the award-winning CORSAIR ONE family of small-form-factor desktop PCs to feature a powerful AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processor. With the incredible single-threaded and multi-threaded performance of a 3rd Gen Ryzen CPU, GeForce RTX graphics from NVIDIA®, and a wealth of premium CORSAIR components, the CORSAIR ONE a100 delivers outstanding productivity for content creation and an extraordinary gaming experience in a refined chassis that takes up less desk space than a laptop.
The new CORSAIR ONE a100 is available in three configurations, each equipped with a Ryzen 3000 Series processor, ranging from the 12-core, 24-thread AMD Ryzen 9 3900X to the 16-core, 32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, utilizing Zen 2 architecture to boost performance and efficiency while gaming and running multiple demanding applications. Incredibly lifelike graphics are made possible by the amazing performance and real-time ray-tracing technology of an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX graphics card, up to a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Each CORSAIR ONE a100 is completed with a host of celebrated CORSAIR components, including 32GB of VENGEANCE LPX 3,200MHz DDR4 memory optimized for AMD Ryzen 3000 and a Force MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD taking full advantage of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth. Like all CORSAIR ONE systems, the a100 is able to pack all of this immense power into a chassis thats less than ¼ the volume of a conventional desktop PC, while still keeping temperatures in check, thanks to a patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system.
Since the recent launch of the AMD Ryzen 3000 Series, customers have been asking when well release a CORSAIR ONE with them, said Dennis Jackson, Director of Marketing for Gaming Systems at CORSAIR. Now with the a100, we deliver the full power of 3rd Gen Ryzen and PCIe 4.0 in the unique form-factor of the CORSAIR ONE.
AMD is delighted to be working with CORSAIR to bring the power of Ryzen into such a versatile form factor, said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD. Harnessing the power of AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop processors, The CORSAIR ONE a100 brings industry-leading performance and technology into the hands of gamers worldwide.
Availability, Warranty and Pricing
The CORSAIR ONE a100 is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore in North America and Europe. The CORSAIR ONE a100 is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.
For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR ONE a100 please refer to the CORSAIR website.
To learn more about the CORSAIR ONE a100, please visit: http://corsair.com/one-a100-gaming-pc. For a complete list of all CORSAIR systems visit http://corsair.com/gaming-pcs.
CORSAIR Venture Into Ryzen's World with the CORSAIR ONE a100
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Tech Round-Up 15-06-2020 · CORSAIR Venture Into Ryzen's World with the CORSAIR ONE a100 · AMD's B550 Platform Available, Ryzen 3000XT-series & A520 Chipset Revealed, StoreMI Updated »