CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor Revealed

CORSAIR today revealed the new XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor, a flagship bendable gaming monitor created in close partnership with LG Display. Boasting the latest in W-OLED technology, the XENEON FLEX OLED offers phenomenal image quality, excellent black levels, and response times, with the ability for enthusiasts to manually adjust the curvature of its 45in 21:9 aspect ratio panel.
From fully flat for strategy or productivity applications to an immersive 800R curve for simulations and shooter games, and anywhere in between, users can adjust the display to match their content in seconds. Combined with cutting-edge gaming panel performance, the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX OLED is a true game changer for performance gaming monitors.
The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX OLEDs 45-inch screen and 3,440x1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio), offer a stunning cinematic display experience thats ideally suited whether youre gaming, working or enjoying a movie. This combination of screen size and aspect ratio results in 20% more screen area than a 49in 32:9 ultrawide and 81% more screen area than a 34in 21:9 ultrawide. Finished with a specially formulated anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and reflections, CORSAIR XENEON FLEX OLED is built from the ground up to be an immersive gaming monitor, equipped with LG Displays protective Low Blue Light technology to help reduce eye strain even when viewed all day.
With LG W-OLED latest display technology, XENEON FLEXs self-lit OLED pixels deliver peak brightness up to 1000nit, with a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio ensuring that images are as true to life and accurate as possible. A rapid 0.03ms GtG response time, 0.01ms Pixel on/off time, and up to 240Hz refresh rate to eliminate motion blur, creating a no-compromise gaming experience thats fully compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive sync standards.
To help protect the display, the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX OLED gaming monitor boasts a sophisticated burn-in prevention system that operates when both powered on, and when switched off, to ensure a flawless image even after extended UI or OS use, all backed by a three-year Zero Burn in and Zero Dead Pixel Warranty.
We challenged ourselves to create a game-changing display that delivers an incredible and customizable experience, and I think weve achieved that goal and more, Said Dennis Jackson, Senior Director of Systems Product Management & Marketing and CORSAIR. With the help of LG Display, CORSAIR XENEON FLEX OLED is the beginning of a whole new class of gaming monitor, with the performance and literal flexibility to exceed the needs of even the most discerning gamers.
CORSAIR is a fantastic partner with which to bring flexible W-OLED displays to gamers, Said Mina Lee, Gaming Strategy & Marketing Team Leader at LG Display. We cant wait to put this new class of gaming display in the hands of PC enthusiasts.
Availability
The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor will be demonstrated live at Gamescom 2022 this week, with further details of launch, availability, and final specifications coming later in 2022.