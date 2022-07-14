CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor Revealed

We challenged ourselves to create a game-changing display that delivers an incredible and customizable experience, and I think weve achieved that goal and more, Said Dennis Jackson, Senior Director of Systems Product Management & Marketing and CORSAIR. With the help of LG Display, CORSAIR XENEON FLEX OLED is the beginning of a whole new class of gaming monitor, with the performance and literal flexibility to exceed the needs of even the most discerning gamers.

The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX OLEDs 45-inch screen and 3,440x1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio), offer a stunning cinematic display experience thats ideally suited whether youre gaming, working or enjoying a movie. This combination of screen size and aspect ratio results in 20% more screen area than a 49in 32:9 ultrawide and 81% more screen area than a 34in 21:9 ultrawide. Finished with a specially formulated anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and reflections, CORSAIR XENEON FLEX OLED is built from the ground up to be an immersive gaming monitor, equipped with LG Displays protective Low Blue Light technology to help reduce eye strain even when viewed all day.With LG W-OLED latest display technology, XENEON FLEXs self-lit OLED pixels deliver peak brightness up to 1000nit, with a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio ensuring that images are as true to life and accurate as possible. A rapid 0.03ms GtG response time, 0.01ms Pixel on/off time, and up to 240Hz refresh rate to eliminate motion blur, creating a no-compromise gaming experience thats fully compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive sync standards.To help protect the display, the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX OLED gaming monitor boasts a sophisticated burn-in prevention system that operates when both powered on, and when switched off, to ensure a flawless image even after extended UI or OS use, all backed by a three-year Zero Burn in and Zero Dead Pixel Warranty.CORSAIR is a fantastic partner with which to bring flexible W-OLED displays to gamers, Said Mina Lee, Gaming Strategy & Marketing Team Leader at LG Display. We cant wait to put this new class of gaming display in the hands of PC enthusiasts.The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor will be demonstrated live at Gamescom 2022 this week, with further details of launch, availability, and final specifications coming later in 2022.