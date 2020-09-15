Corsair's AIO Cooler Range Get a Capellix LED Makeover

, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today launched a new generation of all-in-one liquid CPU coolers offering stunning looks and powerful, quiet cooling. The, andcombine the latest in liquid CPU cooling performance with vibrant RGB lighting powered by CAPELLIX LEDs, easier setup, and enhanced control, giving enthusiasts more from their CORSAIR liquid CPU cooler than ever before.All three new iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX coolers are equipped with a high-performance RGB pump head, split-flow copper cold plate, and ML RGB Series fans, making them the best-performing CORSAIR coolers to date. This performance is complemented by brilliant RGB lighting from ultra-bright, power-efficient CAPELLIX LEDs and an included iCUE Commander CORE Smart RGB Lighting and Fan Speed Controller. Available in radiator sizes of 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm on the H100i ELITE CAPELLIX, H115i ELITE CAPELLIX, and H150i ELITE CAPELLIX respectively, with wide compatibility with the latest Intel® and AMD CPUs, this new generation of CORSAIR liquid CPU coolers is ready to improve any system build.The excellent cooling provided by iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX coolers starts with a high-performance centrifugal pump, delivering a flow rate of up to 0.82L/min while generating less than 20 dBA, for extreme cooling with low noise. A split-flow copper cold plate rapidly absorbs heat from your CPU, while powerful ML RGB Series fans dispel that heat after it is carried to the radiator, utilizing magnetic levitation bearings to spin at up to 2,400 RPM with precise PWM control.iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX coolers offer the brightest, most intense RGB lighting yet seen on a CORSAIR cooler thanks to 33 CAPELLIX LEDs in the pump head. CAPELLIX LEDs shine brighter and use less power than conventional LEDs, so that your cooler delivers eye-popping visuals without sacrificing on performance. Each ML RGB fan also features eight individually addressable LEDs, for a total of 49 LEDs on the H100i and H115i, or 57 LEDs on the H150iMaking setup and installation easier than ever, all three coolers include the new CORSAIR iCUE Commander CORE controller, offering immediate control of your pump speeds, fan speeds, and lighting, with the potential for full control over lighting and fan speeds via PWM for up to six CORSAIR RGB fans. With the iCUE Commander CORE and CORSAIR iCUE software, you can adjust fan and pump speeds, control and synchronize an iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX coolers RGB lighting with all iCUE-compatible devices, and monitor CPU and coolant temperatures, all from a single intuitive interface. When the system is under minimal load, you can also activate Zero RPM mode, eliminating fan noise entirely.Every iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX cooler includes a modular, tool-free mounting bracket for quick and painless installation on all modern Intel® and AMD sockets, including Intel LGA 1200/115x, AMD AM4, and AMD sTRX4. Whether youre building your next high-performance PC or improving the performance and aesthetics of your current system, CORSAIR iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX coolers will put the spotlight on your cooling.The CORSAIR H100i ELITE CAPELLIX, H115i ELITE CAPELLIX, and H150i ELITE CAPELLIX are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.The H100i ELITE CAPELLIX, H115i ELITE CAPELLIX, and H150i ELITE CAPELLIX are backed by a five-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.