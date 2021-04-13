CORSAIR's ONE PCs Updated to AMD Ryzen 5000-series and Intel 11th Gen Core CPUs
PRESS RELEASE
FREMONT, CA, April 13th, 2021 CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today announced updated configurations of its lineup of flagship compact gaming PCs: the CORSAIR ONE a200 and the CORSAIR ONE i200. Both machines offer blisteringly fast speeds from some of the latest CPUs available either an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or up to an Intel® Core i9-11900K coupled with the immense power and speed of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. As always, every CORSAIR ONE is supported by a full range of award-winning CORSAIR components in an unbelievably compact and unique form-factor.
The CORSAIR ONE a200 is equipped with a 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, while the CORSAIR ONE i200 features a new 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, up to a Core i9-11900K. Whether you choose AMD or Intel, either CORSAIR ONE is capable of powering through complex tasks, intense gaming, and demanding applications with ease. Amazing 3D gaming and content creation performance is driven by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with Ampere architecture and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 AI technology, delivering amazingly realistic graphics and silky-smooth frame rates even when playing at maximum detail at 4K.
Both the CORSAIR ONE a200 and CORSAIR ONE i200 boast the unmistakable compact form-factor that is the hallmark of the CORSAIR ONE family, without compromising on full-size desktop power thanks to its patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system. With a modern USB Type-C port added to the front I/O panel, the CORSAIR ONE a200 and i200 are equipped with an array of high-performance CORSAIR components, such as 32GB of VENGEANCE LPX DDR4 memory, an SF750 80 PLUS Platinum SFX power supply, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD along with a 2TB HDD.
With updated configurations featuring the latest hardware from AMD and Intel, the new CORSAIR ONE a200 and CORSAIR ONE i200 raise the bar yet again for gaming and streaming-ready compact PCs.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR ONE a200 and CORSAIR ONE i200 are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore in North America, UK, and Europe. Availability will expand to additional regions soon. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website.
The CORSAIR ONE a200 and CORSAIR ONE i200 are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.
Comments
Recent Stories
« ASRock Intros Z590 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 with Thunderbolt 4 · CORSAIR's ONE PCs Updated to AMD Ryzen 5000-series and Intel 11th Gen Core CPUs