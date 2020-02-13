CORSAIR's SCIMITAR RGB MMO Mouse Reaches Elite Status

PRESS RELEASE



FREMONT, CA, February 13th, 2020  CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the SCIMITAR RGB ELITE, the latest upgrade to the award-winning range of SCIMITAR RGB gaming mice, providing MOBA and MMO players with 17 fully programmable buttons and the patented Key Slider control system for convenient access to a multitude of shortcuts and macros, alongside a leading 18,000 DPI optical sensor. The SCIMITAR RGB ELITE will be right at home on the new CORSAIR MM500 Extended 3XL Premium Anti-Fray Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad. With dimensions of 1220mm x 610mm (48 x 24), the MM500 is the biggest mouse pad that CORSAIR has ever produced, with room for everything on a players desktop.



For MOBA and MMO players who need quick access to a host of shortcuts, commands, and complex macros, the CORSAIR SCIMITAR RGB ELITE combines a total of 17 programmable buttons with an upgraded 18,000 DPI optical sensor. The SCIMITAR RGB ELITEs patented Key Slider control system allows users to reposition the side button cluster 8mm forward or backward to find the most comfortable position for a grid of 12 fully programmable side buttons. 50 million click-rated Omron switches and durable construction give the SCIMITAR RGB ELITE the longevity to last through years of late-night raiding.



CORSAIR iCUE software powers the SCIMITAR RGB ELITEs extensive customization options, starting with multi-command macro programming and remapping for all of its 17 buttons. iCUE also enables customization of four distinct RGB lighting zones, which can be synchronized with all other iCUE-compatible devices in your setup for an unforgettable light show, as well as sensitivity adjustments in single DPI steps, surface calibration, and more.

Technical Specifications

Programmable Buttons:- 17
Mouse button Type:- Omron
Mouse Button Durability:- 50M L/R Click

Grip Type:- Palm
Connectivity:- Wired
Cable:- 1.8m Braided Fiber

DPI:- 18,000 DPI
Sensor:- PMW3391
Sensor Type:- Optical
Report Rate:- Selectable 1000Hz/500Hz/250Hz/125Hz

On Board Memory:- Yes
On-board Memory Profiles:- 3

Mouse Backlighting:- 4 Zone RGB
CUE Software:- Supported in iCUE

Game Type:- MMO, MOBA

Weight:- 122g (w/out cable and accessories)
Weight Tuning:- No

Mouse Warranty:- Two years


The CORSAIR MM500 3XL Anti-Fray mouse pad makes a perfect companion for a new mouse. At a colossal 1220mm x 610mm, the MM500 has abundant room for a mouse, keyboard, monitor, and anything else on your desktop. Complete with anti-fray stitched edges and an anti-skid rubber base, this is the mouse pad for PC gamers who want to step up to the big leagues.



Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR SCIMITAR RGB ELITE and MM500 are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The CORSAIR SCIMITAR RGB ELITE and MM500 have an MSRP of £74.99 and £30.99 respectively (inc. V.A.T.). A complete list of all CORSAIR gaming mice can be found at corsair.com/gaming-mice.

The SCIMITAR RGB ELITE and MM500 are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.


