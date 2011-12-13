COUGAR FORZA 135 Dual-Tower CPU Cooler Revealed

Last year, COUGAR introduced the FORZA 50 and FORZA 85 CPU coolers equipped with the COUGAR MHP120 high-performance fan. Today, COUGAR introduces a higher-end model with a dual-tower heatsink design with two COUGAR MHP fans the COUGAR FORZA 135.
The FORZA 135 uses an MHP140-A 140mm fan in its centre and a COUGAR MHP120 120mm fan. The cooler and fans have a total weight of 1391 grams, which competes with the Noctua NH-D15 cooler which weighs 1320 grams. The FORZA 135 comes in heavier having more heat pipes with its seven 6mm-diameter heat pipes. The FORZA 135 supports the latest AMD and Intel mainstream sockets including the Intel LGA 1700 for the 12th and 13th generation Intel Core processors out of the box.
Dimensions
Compatibility
Intel Socket LGA 115X / 1366 / 1200 / 1700 / 2011 / 2066 (Core i3 / i5 / i7 / i9 CPU)
AMD AM5 / AM4 / FM2 / FM1 / AM3+ / AM3 / AM2+ / AM2 CPU
Heatsink Specs
Base material: Copper base with nickel-plated
Heat pipe diameter: 6 mm
Heat pipe number: 7 units
Heat pipe finish: Copper with nickel-plated
Craftsmanship: Reflow
Dimension (WxDxH): 128 x 140 x 160mm
Weight w/o Fan: 1041 g
Weight Incl. Fan: 1391 g
COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the FORZA 135 dual-tower CPU cooler, please visit the COUGAR website.