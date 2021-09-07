COUGAR Freeway Mousepads Made With CORDURA Fabric Introduced

Quick Specs

COUGAR Freeway-M (Medium)

Dimension: 320mm x 270mm x 3mm

Weight: 167 grams (without packaging)



COUGAR Freeway-L (Large)

Dimension: 450mm x 300mm x 3mm

Weight: 350 grams (without packaging)



COUGAR Freeway-XL (Extra Large)

Dimension: 900mm x 400mm x 3mm

Weight: 700 grams (without packaging)

CORDURA was made as high strength fabric created by E.I. DuPont de Nemours in 1929. The special structure of CORDURA fabric gives many advantages, such as good abrasion and tear resistance, high strength, water resistance, smoothness, lightweight, and softness.CORDURAs patented yarn and knitting technology creates an ultra-precise and smooth contact surface to achieve an excellent balance between friction and swiping. CORDURA is extremely durable compared to other materials used in mousepads today, passing 300000 times abrasion tests without causing any frizz and damage on the fabrics surface. The COUGAR Freeway mousepads have a multi-layer construction with the CORDURA 305D weaved fabric surface, a waterproof PU coating layer, and a natural rubber base that provides stability and grip to any surface.COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the COUGAR Freeway mousepads made with CORDURA fabric at the COUGAR website