COUGAR Introduces AIRBLADER Lightweight Gaming Mouse

The COUGAR AIRBLADER uses high-quality mechanical micro switches rated up to 50 million clicks. The mouse also uses a gaming-grade scroll encoder with a 2 million cycle lifetime. It features COUGAR’s exclusive BOUNCE-ON tension system which uses a metal spring to eliminate random bounce between button and switch. It sports the Ultraflex Cable and 100% virgin-grade PTFE skates for smooth, effortless, and drag-free glides. Lastly, the gaming mouse is equipped with a gaming-grade PMW3390 sensor that supports up to 16000 DPI.62G Extreme Lightweight Design50 Million Clicks Maximum Durability2 Million Cycles Lifetime & Ratcheted Scrolling FeedbackExclusive BOUNCE-ON System16000 DPI Optical SensorUltraflex Cable100% Virgin-grade PTFE SkatesCOUGAR UIX SystemCOUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the COUGAR AIRBLADER lightweight gaming mouse at COUGAR