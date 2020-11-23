COUGAR Introduces AIRBLADER Lightweight Gaming Mouse
COUGAR introduces the AIRBLADER extreme lightweight mouse with an ambidextrous body and compact design for claw or fingertip grip styles. The COUGAR AIRBLADER is different from the honeycomb design most lightweight mouse takes. It uses a large zone of hollow design from centre to tail and strengthened with industrial design and structure optimization resulting in a lightweight mouse of just 62 grams.
The COUGAR AIRBLADER uses high-quality mechanical micro switches rated up to 50 million clicks. The mouse also uses a gaming-grade scroll encoder with a 2 million cycle lifetime. It features COUGARs exclusive BOUNCE-ON tension system which uses a metal spring to eliminate random bounce between button and switch. It sports the Ultraflex Cable and 100% virgin-grade PTFE skates for smooth, effortless, and drag-free glides. Lastly, the gaming mouse is equipped with a gaming-grade PMW3390 sensor that supports up to 16000 DPI.
Key Features
62G Extreme Lightweight Design
50 Million Clicks Maximum Durability
2 Million Cycles Lifetime & Ratcheted Scrolling Feedback
Exclusive BOUNCE-ON System
16000 DPI Optical Sensor
Ultraflex Cable
100% Virgin-grade PTFE Skates
COUGAR UIX System
COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the COUGAR AIRBLADER lightweight gaming mouse at COUGAR.
