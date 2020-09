COUGAR Introduces AQUA ARGB AIO Cooler Series

Specifications

CPU Socket Support:

- Intel LGA 775 / 1150 / 1155 / 1156 / 1366 / 1200 / 2011 / 2066

-



Water Block and Pump:

Dimensions (WxDxH): 60 x 60 x 50 mm

Cold Plate Material: Copper

Pump Speed: 3200 RPM + 10%

Rated Voltage: 12V DC

Rated Current: 0.39A

Connector and Control: SATA and 5V RGB



Radiator Size (WxDxH):

- AQUA ARGB 240: 274 x 120 x 27mm

- AQUA ARGB 280: 310 x 140 x 27mm

- AQUA ARGB 360: 394 x 120 x 27mm

Radiator Material: Aluminium



Tubing Material: Durable Rubber with Sleeves

Tubing Length: 400mm



Fan Speed:

- VA120: 600-2000RPM +-200RPM

- VA140: 500-1800 +-200 RPM

Airflow:

- VA120: 74.47 CFM +- 10%

- VA140: 98.39 CFM +- 10%

Bearing Type: Hydraulic Bearing

Cable Length: 600mm

The COUGAR AQUA ARGB AIO coolers are bundled with a Remote Lighting Controller which provides over 100 stunning ARGB lighting effects and full ARGB lighting customization. Users can select through the colour selection, adjust brightness, switch lighting modes, adjust flow speed, and other lighting effects to create your own personalization to your gaming PC with addressable RGB lighting.The COUGAR AQUA ARGB AIO Cooler Series is available in three models based on radiator size the AQUA ARGB 240, AQUA ARGB 280, and AQUA ARGB 360. The AQUA ARGB coolers support the latest Intel and AMD mainstream and high-end desktop platform sockets.COUGAR did not reveal information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the COUGAR AQUA ARGB AIO Cooler Series at COUGARGaming.com