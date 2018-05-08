COUGAR Introduces AQUA ARGB AIO Cooler Series

COUGAR introduces the upgraded version of the AQUA AIO cooler series the COUGAR AQUA ARGB AIO Coolers. Now bundled with ARGB-lit COUGAR VA120 and VA140 cooling fans, the COUGAR AQUA ARGB all-in-one CPU coolers now delivers full and outstanding RGB lighting. The ARGB lit components which include the water block and fans uses 5V-ARGB plugs which can be plugged to the included ARGB controller or to the motherboard ARGB headers. Through the motherboard, the COUGAR AQUA ARGB cooler supports ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync software.
The COUGAR AQUA ARGB AIO coolers are bundled with a Remote Lighting Controller which provides over 100 stunning ARGB lighting effects and full ARGB lighting customization. Users can select through the colour selection, adjust brightness, switch lighting modes, adjust flow speed, and other lighting effects to create your own personalization to your gaming PC with addressable RGB lighting.
The COUGAR AQUA ARGB AIO Cooler Series is available in three models based on radiator size the AQUA ARGB 240, AQUA ARGB 280, and AQUA ARGB 360. The AQUA ARGB coolers support the latest Intel and AMD mainstream and high-end desktop platform sockets.
Specifications
CPU Socket Support:
- Intel LGA 775 / 1150 / 1155 / 1156 / 1366 / 1200 / 2011 / 2066
- AMD TR4 / AM4 / FM2 / FM1 / AM3+ / AM3 / AM2+ / AM2 CPU
Water Block and Pump:
Dimensions (WxDxH): 60 x 60 x 50 mm
Cold Plate Material: Copper
Pump Speed: 3200 RPM + 10%
Rated Voltage: 12V DC
Rated Current: 0.39A
Connector and Control: SATA and 5V RGB
Radiator Size (WxDxH):
- AQUA ARGB 240: 274 x 120 x 27mm
- AQUA ARGB 280: 310 x 140 x 27mm
- AQUA ARGB 360: 394 x 120 x 27mm
Radiator Material: Aluminium
Tubing Material: Durable Rubber with Sleeves
Tubing Length: 400mm
Fan Speed:
- VA120: 600-2000RPM +-200RPM
- VA140: 500-1800 +-200 RPM
Airflow:
- VA120: 74.47 CFM +- 10%
- VA140: 98.39 CFM +- 10%
Bearing Type: Hydraulic Bearing
Cable Length: 600mm
Connector and Control: 4-pin PWM
COUGAR did not reveal information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the COUGAR AQUA ARGB AIO Cooler Series at COUGARGaming.com.