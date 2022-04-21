COUGAR Introduces Armor Elite Gaming Chairs in Five Different Colours

COUGAR introduces its newest gaming chair the COUGAR Armor Elite. Available in five different colours the COUGAR Armor Elite offers better colour matching with the colour theme of your gaming PC and game room. The gaming chair features an ergonomic and adjustable design which includes a 160° reclining backrest and height adjustments. Like most gaming chairs, the COUGAR Armor Elite comes with a head and lumbar pillow both can be removed if desired. To give the gaming chair a distinct design, the COUGAR logo is embroidered on the top of the backrest and on the two pillows.
Key Features
- Premium PVC Leather
- Head and Lumbar Pillow Included
- Adjustable Design (160° Reclining Backrest, Piston Lift Height Adjustment, Adjustable Tilt Tension)
- 2D Adjustable Armrest
- Full Steel Frame
- Embroidered COUGAR Logo
- Class 4 Gas Lift Cylinder
- Supports up to 120KG
COUGAR did not reveal information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the new Armor Elite gaming chair at the COUGAR website.