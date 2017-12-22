COUGAR Introduces CORE BOX V3 Controller and VORTEX ARGB VK120 Fan

COUGAR introduces the VORTEX VK120 high-performance cooling fan and the COUGAR CORE BOX V3 controller. The CORE BOX V3 comes with multiple connectors that provide six PWM fan connectors and six ARGB lighting sync ports. The COUGAR VORTEX ARGB VK120 Fan provides colourful RGB illumination and supports ARGB Sync with motherboard lighting software and with the COUGAR CORE BOX V3 controller.
CORE BOX V3
The COUGAR CORE BOX V3 controller assists cable management with its multiple connectors and compact size. It can control up to six ARGB fans with its six PWM fan ports and six 3-pin ARGB ports. The CORE BOX V3 is 17mm thick and can be easily tucked anywhere in the chassis with its magnetic design. The COUGAR CORE BOX V3 lighting controller supports motherboard RGB Sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync software.
VORTEX ARGB VK120 PWM HDB Fan
COUGAR VORTEX VK120 high-performance cooling fan provides various and colorful ARGB lighting effects for your chassis and reliable efficient cooling, thanks to its Hydro Dynamic Bearings. The VORTEX ARGB VK120 uses 5V-ARGB connectors and packs 18 ARGB LEDS on its patented VORTEX fan frame design. It comes with a PWM control function with speeds from 600 to 1500 RPM. The fan also comes with a built-in Anti-Vibration Damper on its four edges that reduce noise. COUGAR VORTEX VK120 cooling fan supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB FUSION, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync.
Learn more about the two new products on the product links below:
COUGAR CORE BOX V3 ARBG PWM Fan Controller
COUGAR VORTEX ARGB VK120 PWM HDB Fan