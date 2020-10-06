COUGAR Introduces DUALBLADER Gaming Mouse with Ambidextrous Ergonomics

COUGAR introduces the DUALBLADER gaming mouse with Ambidextrous Ergonomics. The DUALBLADER features a fully customizable ergonomic and adjustable arched palm rest and a new revolutionary concept - DYNASTRUT design (patent pending). The DYNASTRUT design enables two deployments for claw grip and palm grip users through height adjustment.
The COUGAR DUALBLADER also provides two sets of interchangeable side grips (large/small), four detachable buttons, and two sizes of palm rests. Gamers could use those components to create the best setting that they need or fit.
COUGAR DUALBLADER Features12 Fully Programmable Buttons
DUALBLADERs 12 programmable buttons are fully configurable via the COUGAR UIX system, which allows gamers to set most three onboard profiles, setting macros & shortcuts, and other secondary functions.
16000 DPI Optical Sensor
The COUGAR DUALBLADER sports the most advanced PMW3389 optical sensor that supports up to 16000 DPI that delivers perfect tracking and high precision.
Maximum Durability
The COUGAR DUALBLADER is equipped with high-quality mechanical micro switches, which are up to 60 million clicks.
Ultraflex Cable
DUALBLADERs ULTRAFLEX cable has superior flexibility that reduces the drag and interference at all. It promises a more quickly and smoothly swipe for better control performance.
COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the COUGAR DUALBLADER gaming mouse, please visit COUGAR Gaming.