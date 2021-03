COUGAR Introduces DUALBLADER Gaming Mouse with Ambidextrous Ergonomics

COUGAR DUALBLADER Features

DUALBLADER’s 12 programmable buttons are fully configurable via the COUGAR UIX system, which allows gamers to set most three onboard profiles, setting macros & shortcuts, and other secondary functions.The COUGAR DUALBLADER sports the most advanced PMW3389 optical sensor that supports up to 16000 DPI that delivers perfect tracking and high precision.The COUGAR DUALBLADER is equipped with high-quality mechanical micro switches, which are up to 60 million clicks.DUALBLADER’s ULTRAFLEX cable has superior flexibility that reduces the drag and interference at all. It promises a more quickly and smoothly swipe for better control performance.COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the COUGAR DUALBLADER gaming mouse, please visit COUGAR Gaming