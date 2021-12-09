COUGAR Introduces E-DEIMUS 120 Ergonomic Gaming Desk

COUGAR Gaming adds a new gaming desk offering with the new E-DEIMUS 120 ergonomic gaming desk. The COUGAR E-DEIMUS 120 features height adjustment with the help of an electric motor, allowing users to adjust the gaming desks height from 720mm to 1150mm from the floor. It has an intuitive control panel located on the right side of the desk that includes the up and down buttons along with four memory buttons. The memory buttons allow users to save up to four heights and pressing the button will immediately adjust the height to the saved preference. The control panel also has a display that indicates the height of the desk.
The COUGAR E-DEIMUS 120 electric gaming desk also comes with typical features found on gaming desks which includes the RGB light bars on each side of the desk. The gaming desk also has a USB hub on the upper right that has two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C port, and an RGB switch that controls the RGB light bars of the desk. For cable management, the E-DEIMUS 120 uses a concave edge design and a cable tray below it.
COUGAR E-DEIMUS 120 Features
Electrical Height Adjustment
Four Height Memory Settings
Convenient PC Back Panel I/O Extension
Dual-sided RGB Lighting Effects
Panel Lock for Avoiding Risk
Shields for Transmission Shaft and Motor
Cable Tray for Easy Management
Concave Desktop for Easy Wire Organization
Spacious Area for Perfect Gaming and Work
COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the E-DEIMUS 120 electric gaming desk, please visit the COUGAR Gaming website.