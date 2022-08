COUGAR Introduces E-DEIMUS 120 Ergonomic Gaming Desk

Check out our review of the COUGAR Mars Gaming Desk





The COUGAR E-DEIMUS 120 electric gaming desk also comes with typical features found on gaming desks which includes the RGB light bars on each side of the desk. The gaming desk also has a USB hub on the upper right that has two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C port, and an RGB switch that controls the RGB light bars of the desk. For cable management, the E-DEIMUS 120 uses a concave edge design and a cable tray below it.Electrical Height AdjustmentFour Height Memory SettingsConvenient PC Back Panel I/O ExtensionDual-sided RGB Lighting EffectsPanel Lock for Avoiding RiskShields for Transmission Shaft and MotorCable Tray for Easy ManagementConcave Desktop for Easy Wire OrganizationSpacious Area for Perfect Gaming and WorkCOUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the E-DEIMUS 120 electric gaming desk, please visit the COUGAR Gaming website