COUGAR Introduces EXPLORE Gaming Chair Series

COUGAR EXPLORE



COUGAR EXPLORE BLACK



COUGAR EXPLORE RACING

COUGAR EXPLORE brings you the comfort you need to thoroughly enjoy long gaming sessions. Fully adjustable and made of first quality materials, this gaming chair also features the unique COUGAR design that has become a sign of the passion for gaming.Endowed with an ergonomic design created especially for gamers, COUGAR EXPLORE has been created to comfortably support your body. Its high back structure will properly support your lower back, minimizing tension on your back.COUGAR has not skimped on quality materials when it comes to Explore’s surface. The breathable PVC leather is pleasant to the touch and will stay fresh while you keep gaming.To provide additional support and comfort, the COUGAR EXPLORE includes two comfortable pillows for your head and lumbar region.The COUGAR EXPLORE allows height adjustment, up to 155° reclining, adjustable tilting resistance, and height adjustment for the armrest.Learn more about the COUGAR EXPLORE gaming chair at COUGARGaming.com