COUGAR Introduces EXPLORE Gaming Chair Series

COUGAR introduces the EXPLORE Series gaming chair, designed for professional gamers offering a combination of comfort and durability. The COUGAR EXPLORE features a sturdy steel frame, metal base, reclining backrest, breathable leather, delicate embroidery, and ergonomically designed armrest with height adjustment allowing users to find their most comfortable position. For the ultimate quality, the EXPLORE uses a Class 4 Gas Lift Cylinder with smooth operation and incredible resistance. The COUGAR EXPLORE gaming chair series is available in three different colours.
Unparalleled Comfort
COUGAR EXPLORE brings you the comfort you need to thoroughly enjoy long gaming sessions. Fully adjustable and made of first quality materials, this gaming chair also features the unique COUGAR design that has become a sign of the passion for gaming.
Body-embracing High Back Design
Endowed with an ergonomic design created especially for gamers, COUGAR EXPLORE has been created to comfortably support your body. Its high back structure will properly support your lower back, minimizing tension on your back.
Breathable PVC Leather
COUGAR has not skimped on quality materials when it comes to Explores surface. The breathable PVC leather is pleasant to the touch and will stay fresh while you keep gaming.
Head and Lumbar Pillow
To provide additional support and comfort, the COUGAR EXPLORE includes two comfortable pillows for your head and lumbar region.
Adjustable Design
The COUGAR EXPLORE allows height adjustment, up to 155° reclining, adjustable tilting resistance, and height adjustment for the armrest.
