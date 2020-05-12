COUGAR Introduces Gemini T Pro Mid-Tower Gaming Chassis

COUGAR introduces the Gemini T Pro mid-tower gaming chassis with better cooling support over its predecessor the Gemini T chassis. The COUGAR Gemini T Pro retains the Glass-Wing design of the Gemini T featuring two massive gull-wing tempered glass side panels that provides a clear view of the interior. The chassis also features a dynamic RGB lighting system powered by the COUGAR Trelux technology. The Gemini T Pro also retains the vertical graphics card mounting support of up to 400mm-long GPUs.
The COUGAR Gemini T Pro mid-tower chassis now supports up to two 360mm radiators one on the top and one at the front. The chassis supports up to nine 120mm cooling fans to deliver efficient cooling for high-performance gaming configurations. The Gemini T Pro features two big front vents with detachable filters for easy cleaning and maintenance. The chassis also supports a wide range of motherboard size form-factors from Mini-ITX to Extended-ATX (CEB) motherboards.
Key Features
COUGAR Trelux RGB Lighting
Massive Gull-Wing Tempered Glass Side Panels
Vertical GPU Support
Intelligent Cooling
USB 3.1 Type-C Front I/O ports
Support for up to 9 120mm cooling fans
Support for up to 400mm graphics cards
Supports dual 360mm radiators
Gemini T and Gemini T Pro Comparison
