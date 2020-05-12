COUGAR Introduces Gemini T Pro Mid-Tower Gaming Chassis

COUGAR introduces the Gemini T Pro mid-tower gaming chassis with better cooling support over its predecessor  the Gemini T chassis. The COUGAR Gemini T Pro retains the Glass-Wing design of the Gemini T featuring two massive gull-wing tempered glass side panels that provides a clear view of the interior. The chassis also features a dynamic RGB lighting system powered by the COUGAR Trelux technology. The Gemini T Pro also retains the vertical graphics card mounting support of up to 400mm-long GPUs.

The COUGAR Gemini T Pro mid-tower chassis now supports up to two 360mm radiators  one on the top and one at the front. The chassis supports up to nine 120mm cooling fans to deliver efficient cooling for high-performance gaming configurations. The Gemini T Pro features two big front vents with detachable filters for easy cleaning and maintenance. The chassis also supports a wide range of motherboard size form-factors from Mini-ITX to Extended-ATX (CEB) motherboards.



Key Features
COUGAR Trelux RGB Lighting
Massive Gull-Wing Tempered Glass Side Panels
Vertical GPU Support
Intelligent Cooling
USB 3.1 Type-C Front I/O ports
Support for up to 9 120mm cooling fans
Support for up to 400mm graphics cards
Supports dual 360mm radiators

Gemini T and Gemini T Pro Comparison



