COUGAR Introduces Mars Pro 150 RGB Gaming Desk

COUGAR introduces the Mars Pro 150, the brands latest gaming desk featuring RGB lighting, smart cable management, advanced USB hub, and height adjustability options. The COUGAR Mars Pro 150 supports up to dual monitors with its spacious and ergonomic gaming surface of up to 150cm in width. It has RGB light bars on each side of the table and a very convenient control box complete with USB ports, audio jacks, an RGB lighting button, and a Type-C port. The Mars Pro 150 comes with three levels of height adjustment as well.
Control Box
The COUGAR Mars Pro 150s control box features a monitor extension Type-C port to HDMI female connector. It comes with a type-C to type-C cable to extend your laptops display to the monitor for streaming or video recording or improve productivity. The control box also comes with two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, and audio jacks for easier cable management with peripherals.
Dual-Sided RGB Lighting
The Mars Pro 150 has RGB light bars on each side of the table which are compatible with motherboards 5V RGB connection. It supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and GIGABYTE RGB FUSION 2.0 for system-wide RGB synchronization.
Spacious and Stable Gaming Space
The Mars Pro 150 features an ergonomic desk shape with a spacious gaming surface of up to 150cm in width with carbon fibre textured surfaces, curved edges, and rounded corners for a comfortable gaming experience. The gaming desk uses high-strength welded steel frames with manual height adjustment options in three levels, 750mm, 800mm, and 850mm, to achieve a comfortable gaming position.
COUGAR Mars Pro 150 Specs
Desktop Width: 150cm
Height: 750 / 800 / 850mm
I/O control box: RGB button x 1 / USB 3.0 Type-C x1 / USB 3.0 Type-A x 2 / Type-C Monitor Extension
(HDMI Female Connector at the Bottom) / 3.5mm Audio jack x 1 / 3.5mm Microphone jack x 1
Weight Tolerance: 150kg
Product Size: 1533 x 750 (800 / 850) x 771mm (WxHxD)
Net Weight: 40.2kg
COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Mars Pro 150 RGB gaming desk at COUGAR.