COUGAR Introduces Mars Pro 150 RGB Gaming Desk

Desktop Width: 150cm

Height: 750 / 800 / 850mm

I/O control box: RGB button x 1 / USB 3.0 Type-C x1 / USB 3.0 Type-A x 2 / Type-C Monitor Extension

(HDMI Female Connector at the Bottom) / 3.5mm Audio jack x 1 / 3.5mm Microphone jack x 1

Weight Tolerance: 150kg

Product Size: 1533 x 750 (800 / 850) x 771mm (WxHxD)

Net Weight: 40.2kg

The COUGAR Mars Pro 150ís control box features a monitor extension Type-C port to HDMI female connector. It comes with a type-C to type-C cable to extend your laptopís display to the monitor for streaming or video recording or improve productivity. The control box also comes with two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, and audio jacks for easier cable management with peripherals.The Mars Pro 150 has RGB light bars on each side of the table which are compatible with motherboardsí 5V RGB connection. It supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and GIGABYTE RGB FUSION 2.0 for system-wide RGB synchronization.The Mars Pro 150 features an ergonomic desk shape with a spacious gaming surface of up to 150cm in width with carbon fibre textured surfaces, curved edges, and rounded corners for a comfortable gaming experience. The gaming desk uses high-strength welded steel frames with manual height adjustment options in three levels, 750mm, 800mm, and 850mm, to achieve a comfortable gaming position.COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Mars Pro 150 RGB gaming desk at COUGAR