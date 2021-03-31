COUGAR Introduces MG140 Air RGB and MG140 RGB Cases

MG140 Air RGBs front panel features a patterned air vents design. It is the chassis that integrates the new concept of minimalist aesthetic and cooling performance. The hollow areas also allow internal lighting to create mesmerizing light effects.MG140 RGBs front panel features a smoked and translucent design. It is the chassis that integrates the new concept of minimalist aesthetic and fantastic style. The front panel enhances the reflection of internal ARGB fans to create mesmerizing light effects.The MG140 Air RGB and MG140 RGB cases come with three ARGB fans and an RGB controller hub which can support up to six RGB devices. The RGB controller can also be connected to a motherboards 5V RGB header and supports system-wide RGB synchronization using motherboard RGB sync technology.The COUGAR MG140 Air RGB is available in black and white colours. The MG140 RGB is available in black and iron-gray colours. For more information, please visit the links below.