COUGAR Introduces MG140 Air RGB and MG140 RGB Cases
COUGAR introduces the MG140 Air RGB and MG140 RGB compact ARGB cases with a tempered glass side panel and three pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans. The COUGAR MG140 Air RGB features new patterned air vents on the front panel for powerful direct airflow in style. On the other hand, the COUGAR MG140 RGB has a smoked and translucent acrylic front panel creating a sophisticated RGB illumination from the ARGB fans installed behind. The MG140 Air RGB and MG140 RGB use the same internal layout that supports up to 280mm radiators, up to 350mm-long graphics cards, and up to 160mm-tall CPU coolers.
MG140 Air RGB: Patterned Air Vents Design
MG140 Air RGBs front panel features a patterned air vents design. It is the chassis that integrates the new concept of minimalist aesthetic and cooling performance. The hollow areas also allow internal lighting to create mesmerizing light effects.
MG140 RGB: Fantastic DarkMirror
MG140 RGBs front panel features a smoked and translucent design. It is the chassis that integrates the new concept of minimalist aesthetic and fantastic style. The front panel enhances the reflection of internal ARGB fans to create mesmerizing light effects.
RGB Lighting
The MG140 Air RGB and MG140 RGB cases come with three ARGB fans and an RGB controller hub which can support up to six RGB devices. The RGB controller can also be connected to a motherboards 5V RGB header and supports system-wide RGB synchronization using motherboard RGB sync technology.
The COUGAR MG140 Air RGB is available in black and white colours. The MG140 RGB is available in black and iron-gray colours. For more information, please visit the links below.
MG140 Air RGB Black
MG140 Air RGB White
MG140 RGB Black
MG140 RGB Iron-Gray
