COUGAR Introduces MX331 Series Cases

The COUGAR MX331 Mesh-X is a mid-tower chassis with a powerful airflow design with its front mesh panel and mesh side panel for the best airflow performance.The COUGAR MX331 Mesh is a mid-tower chassis with a strong airflow design with its front mesh panel and an attractive tempered glass side panel offering a good balance of powerful cooling and an aesthetic and clear view of the internal components.The COUGAR MX331 Mesh-G is a mid-tower chassis is a version of the MX331 Mesh with RGB strips in the front panel and a pre-installed 120mm RGB fan on the rear.The COUGAR MX331-T is a mid-tower chassis with an acrylic solid front panel and a tempered glass side panel. It also comes with RGB strips in the front panel and a pre-installed 120mm RGB fan on the rear.