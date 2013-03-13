COUGAR Introduces MX331 Series Cases
COUGAR introduces the MX331 Series cases offered in four different models with an option of either a mesh or acrylic front panel, with or without ARGB lighting, mesh or tempered glass side panel. The COUGAR MX331 brings all the popular options available for a wider selection of PC builders with different preferences. All four COUGAR MX331 cases share the same internal layout and hardware support.
The COUGAR MX331 Series cases support water cooling radiators of up to 240mm in the front. The MX331 Mesh, MX331-T, and MX331 Mesh-G support up to five 120mm cooling fans while the MX331 Mesh-X supports up to six 120mm cooling fans with the mesh side panel supporting 200mm, 120mm, and 80mm cooling fans.
The COUGAR MX331 Mesh-X is a mid-tower chassis with a powerful airflow design with its front mesh panel and mesh side panel for the best airflow performance.
The COUGAR MX331 Mesh is a mid-tower chassis with a strong airflow design with its front mesh panel and an attractive tempered glass side panel offering a good balance of powerful cooling and an aesthetic and clear view of the internal components.
The COUGAR MX331 Mesh-G is a mid-tower chassis is a version of the MX331 Mesh with RGB strips in the front panel and a pre-installed 120mm RGB fan on the rear.
The COUGAR MX331-T is a mid-tower chassis with an acrylic solid front panel and a tempered glass side panel. It also comes with RGB strips in the front panel and a pre-installed 120mm RGB fan on the rear.
