COUGAR Introduces Phontum Pro Prix Gaming Headset

Get a 360° experience with Phontum Pro Prix’s high quality 7.1 virtual surround sound.The Phontum Pro Prix uses a layer of breathable fabric, memory foam, cooling gel, and flexible leather to give the gamers the highest comfort for long gaming sessions.The Phontum Pro Prix is equipped with true fidelity cords with well-shielding and insulation design and fine-tuned parameters for reducing the crosstalk signal.The Phontum Pro Prix comes equipped with 53mm drivers with graphene diaphragms to deliver quality audio without distortions.Phontum Pro Prix premium 9.7mm cardioid microphone transfers your voice clearly to your friends and teammates, ensuring an optimal online (in-game and off-game) chatting experience.The Phontum Pro Prix utilizes ENC sensor to capture independent signals and then distinguish the target voice and dynamic ambient noises by an algorithm to further cancel the environmental noises to deliver clearer communication.The COUGAR Phontum Pro Prix illuminates dynamic RGB colours on its earcups which can be customized using software. The software also gives access to a powerful equalizer for tweaking audio.The headset comes with a native USB-A connector that will allow you to use with laptops, desktops, and PS5 system.Learn more about the COUGAR Phontum Pro Prix at cougargaming.com