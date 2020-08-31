COUGAR Introduces Phontum Pro Prix Gaming Headset
COUGAR Gaming introduces the Phontum Pro Prix, a premium gaming headset packed with gaming-oriented features including 7.1 virtual surround sound, 53mm drivers, Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology, RGB lighting, and Crosstalk Reduction. The COUGAR Phontum Pro Prix delivers premium audio quality with native USB transmission. It uses COUGARs newest earpads that are equipped with comfortable cooling gel and breathable fabric for temperature control to provide comfort for long gaming sessions.
7.1 Virtual Surround Sound
Get a 360° experience with Phontum Pro Prixs high quality 7.1 virtual surround sound.
Advanced Earpads with Cooling Gel
The Phontum Pro Prix uses a layer of breathable fabric, memory foam, cooling gel, and flexible leather to give the gamers the highest comfort for long gaming sessions.
Crosstalk Reduction
The Phontum Pro Prix is equipped with true fidelity cords with well-shielding and insulation design and fine-tuned parameters for reducing the crosstalk signal.
Impressive Sound Quality
The Phontum Pro Prix comes equipped with 53mm drivers with graphene diaphragms to deliver quality audio without distortions.
9.7mm Cardioid Microphone
Phontum Pro Prix premium 9.7mm cardioid microphone transfers your voice clearly to your friends and teammates, ensuring an optimal online (in-game and off-game) chatting experience.
Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Technology
The Phontum Pro Prix utilizes ENC sensor to capture independent signals and then distinguish the target voice and dynamic ambient noises by an algorithm to further cancel the environmental noises to deliver clearer communication.
Customizable RGB Lighting
The COUGAR Phontum Pro Prix illuminates dynamic RGB colours on its earcups which can be customized using software. The software also gives access to a powerful equalizer for tweaking audio.
Digital Transmission
The headset comes with a native USB-A connector that will allow you to use with laptops, desktops, and PS5 system.
Learn more about the COUGAR Phontum Pro Prix at cougargaming.com
